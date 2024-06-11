Rishi Sunak: I’m not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak: I’m not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with me

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a mea culpa as he launched his party’s manifesto (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak has admitted that people are “frustrated” with him and that the Tories “have not got everything right” as he launched his party’s General Election manifesto.

The Prime Minister’s mea culpa came as he set out a policy platform he hopes can overturn Labour’s yawning poll lead ahead of July 4.

Speaking at the Silverstone racing track, Mr Sunak conceded it has not all been plain sailing as he highlighted the Conservatives’ record from 14 years in Government.

He said: “I’m not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with our party and frustrated with me.

“Things have not always been easy. And we have not got everything right.”

But, he insisted, “we are the only party in this election with the big ideas to make our country a better place to live”.

The Prime Minister’s election campaigning was dealt a heavy blow by the backlash against his decision to leave the 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorations before the main international ceremony.

The Tories’ achievements which Mr Sunak listed in his manifesto launch speech included delivering “the third highest rate of economic growth in the G7”, taking “the difficult decisions to repair the public finances” under David Cameron’s leadership and reforming welfare by capping benefits.

He also praised the record of Conservative home secretaries Theresa May, Priti Patel and James Cleverly, but did not include Suella Braverman, who held the role for more than a year of his premiership.

Mrs Braverman has increasingly been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side since she was sacked last year.

The Liberal Democrats seized on Mr Sunak’s words of contrition, with deputy leader Daisy Cooper saying: “Rishi Sunak got one thing right in this speech: people are frustrated with him and the Conservative Party.

“This manifesto isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on. No-one will believe anything they’re promising today.”