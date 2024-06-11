Tories vow to end rough sleeping and no-fault evictions after previous failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Tories vow to end rough sleeping and no-fault evictions after previous failures

By Press Association
The Conservatives’ manifesto pledges to continue with plans to end rough sleeping (Yui Mok/PA)


No-fault evictions would be fully abolished under the Conservatives, according to its manifesto which also pledges to continue with plans to end rough sleeping.

The party faced criticism for failing to fulfil previous manifesto commitments to end both during the last Parliament.

The manifesto pledges to:

– deliver 1.6 million homes in England in the next Parliament.

– pass a Renters Reform Bill that will deliver fairness in the rental market for landlords and renters alike. This includes bringing in the necessary court reforms “to fully abolish section 21 and strengthen other grounds for landlords to evict private tenants guilty of anti-social behaviour”.

– continue with plans to end rough sleeping “and prevent people from ending up on the streets in the first place, after making significant progress over the last few years”.

But Shelter said the manifesto “fails to provide a secure future for the millions of people whose lives are being devastated by the housing emergency”.

The word “homeless” does not appear in the document, and Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said it “beggars belief that there is no clear plan to tackle spiralling homelessness and the only mention of social housing is to scapegoat people for the failure to build enough”.

The manifesto states a previously announced policy on using so-called Local Connection and UK Connection tests for social housing in England “to ensure this valuable but limited resource is allocated fairly”.

Crisis chief executive Matt Downie welcomed a “continued focus on ending rough sleeping and a commitment to reintroduce rental reforms that would see no-fault evictions scrapped for good”.

He added: “But with record numbers of households trapped in poor quality temporary accommodation, we need a wider plan to end all forms of homelessness and bolder aspirations to deliver a new generation of social homes.

“With the right homes and support we can, and will, build a future free from homelessness.”

There was disappointment last month when the Renters Reform Bill was not among legislation rushed through by MPs ahead of Parliament being prorogued for the election.