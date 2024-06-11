Sophie Raworth to skip presenting BBC election debate after fracturing ankle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Raworth to skip presenting BBC election debate after fracturing ankle

By Press Association
Sophie Raworth (Ian West/PA)
Sophie Raworth (Ian West/PA)

Sophie Raworth will skip the BBC’s General Election debate after fracturing her ankle.

The BBC News presenter, 56, will continue to present bulletins and the second day of the BBC’s election night coverage, but will not moderate Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer going head-to-head in Nottingham on June 26.

Raworth said: “The injury I picked up at the London Marathon has now been diagnosed as a fracture in my ankle. I was only told this last week during the D-Day commemorations. I’m now on crutches, in a boot and non-weight-bearing for some time.

General Election campaign 2024
The BBC Election Debate hosted by BBC news presenter Mishal Husain (Jeff Overs/PA)

“Mishal Husain is a fantastic presenter and will be brilliant at moderating what is a really important debate for both the two leaders and the BBC. I’m delighted she is doing it.”

She will be replaced by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme host Mishal Husain, who hosted a previous debate by the broadcaster, which included representatives from the seven main parties including Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt for the Conservatives.

The debate with Tory leader Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir, who have previously faced each other on ITV, has been extended to run from 8.15pm until 9.30pm.

Husain said: “Sophie has been remarkable in the pace and the way she’s worked in recent weeks, despite her injury.

“I can’t see myself ever stepping into her running shoes but she can count on me for this, as the two prime ministerial candidates face each other for their last television encounter.”

The BBC said an interview, part of a series with Today programme presenter Nick Robinson for Panorama, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been “postponed for logistical reasons”.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

Jonathan Munro, deputy chief executive of BBC News, said: “These debates are a key moment in the campaign – giving voters the chance to ask questions of their future prime minister.

“Mishal did an outstanding job on Friday – the BBC is very fortunate to have such a wealth of talent to draw upon. We’re wishing Sophie a speedy recovery; it seems it’s not only football managers who need to worry about foot injuries.”

The BBC will broadcast an interview with Prime Minister Mr Sunak on Tuesday, before a grilling with Labour leader Sir Keir airs on Friday.

Other leaders being interviewed by Robinson include the SNP’s John Swinney, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth, Green Party’s Adrian Ramsay and the Liberal Democrats’ Sir Ed Davey.

As part of the BBC’s election coverage a two-hour long Question Time leaders’ special will be hosted by Fiona Bruce on June 20.

BBC presenters Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie will hosts the BBC’s election night coverage.