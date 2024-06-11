Tories vow to scrap national insurance for the self-employed ‘risk-takers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tories vow to scrap national insurance for the self-employed ‘risk-takers’

By Press Association
The Conservatives have pledged to get rid of national insurance for four million self-employed workers (James Manning/PA)
The Conservatives have pledged to get rid of national insurance for four million self-employed workers (James Manning/PA)

The Conservatives have pledged to get rid of national insurance for four million self-employed workers, leading experts to question how its tax-cutting promises would be funded and who stands to benefit.

The party unveiled the plans as part of its manifesto, launched on Tuesday, ahead of the General Election on July 4.

The Tories say they want to recognise the contribution of “risk-takers and entrepreneurs” to the economy, with the party’s election campaign in full swing as it hopes to win over voters.

The manifesto outlines promises to abolish entirely the mandatory tax, known as Class 4 contributions, by the end of the next Parliament.

That means that within the next five years, self-employed workers making profits of up to £50,270 a year could pay zero national insurance.

Those earning more than £50,270 would still pay a tax rate of 2% on their profits, however.

National insurance (NI) contributions are paid by most workers to qualify for the state pension and certain benefits, such as a maternity allowance and bereavement support payment.

The party said scrapping the tax for the self-employed would not affect their entitlement to a state pension.

“This is a massive simplification of the tax system which means that 93% of all self-employed people – four million of them – will no longer pay self-employed NI,” the document read.

Shaun Moore, a tax and financial planning expert for Quilter, said the pledge is a “mixed bag of implications and devil is very much in the detail”.

“The abolition of Class 4 NI contributions, while beneficial, does not constitute the kind of sweeping reform that could drastically alter the economic environment or address the more pressing challenges like public sector funding,” he said.

“However, for self-employed individuals this new policy would be undeniably positive.”

Nevertheless, Mr Moore pointed out that the total number of self-employed individuals represents “a fraction” of the overall UK workforce.

Tina McKenzie, policy chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said it was a “bold and welcome move to encourage entrepreneurship”, but said the group would like to see a similar tax offer to support directors of small limited companies.

Meanwhile, the pledge raised questions over how the Tories plan to change the current system so that self-employed people still qualify for benefits.

Quilter suggested that the party, should it be re-elected, could opt to shift the qualification criteria from national insurance to income tax, which self-employed workers also pay on the profits they make.

This could instead determine the benefits and pensions they are entitled to.

The Tory manifesto also committed to cut employee national insurance to 6% by April 2027, as part of a long-term plan to “keep cutting national insurance until it’s gone”.

In total, the package of employee and self-employed national insurance cuts – combined with the previously announced “triple lock plus” tax break for pensioners, child benefit changes, stamp duty and capital gains tax measures – would amount to a £17.2 billion annual cost to the Exchequer by 2029-30.

Rishi Sunak said it would be paid for by curbing the “unsustainable” rise in welfare.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said he had a “degree of scepticism” over the “uncertain, unspecific and apparently victimless savings” that will pay for the tax cuts.

He added: “The promise to abolish the main rate of self-employed NI contributions altogether would doubtless be welcomed by the self-employed but would further entrench the tax advantages of self-employment over employment.”