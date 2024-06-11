Lib Dems outline plans to replace Ofwat with ‘tough new regulator’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems outline plans to replace Ofwat with ‘tough new regulator’

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Windermere, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Windermere, while on the General Election campaign trail (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have outlined more details behind its plan to replace water industry watchdog Ofwat with a “tough new regulator”.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said the Clean Water Authority would be given new powers to tackle sewage dumping and reform the water industry in England and Wales.

Sewage is the headline pledge in the Natural Environment section of the party’s General Election manifesto, which was unveiled on Monday.

In the chapter, the party promised to “end the sewage scandal” by transforming water firms into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks stop, and replacing Ofwat with a new regulator.

The Lib Dems revealed on Tuesday that under the Clean Water Authority, companies would be required to publish real-time data on the volume of sewage they dump into rivers to understand the full environmental impact.

Currently, water firms are required only to publish the length of sewage discharges in hours so some still do not publicly reveal the volume of sewage discharged.

The new watchdog would also have powers to revoke the licence of poorly performing water firms swiftly, put local environment experts on the boards and set legally binding targets on discharges.

Sir Ed said: “People are rightly outraged that Conservative MPs have let water companies get away with pumping their filthy sewage into our rivers and beaches.

“Our plan to set up the Clean Water Authority would help end the Conservative sewage scandal once and for all.

“Through a tough new regulator, we will make sure water companies put the environment and their customers first instead of lining the pockets of their shareholders.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote for a strong local champion who will fight to clean up our rivers and protect the environment.”

Elsewhere, the Lib Dems also said it would consult on where the new Clean Water Authority headquarters would be located, with a shortlist of heavily impacted areas such as Woking, Cardiff, Cambridge, Greater Manchester or Exeter.

According to its analysis of voting data, the party said Conservative MPs voted more than 1,600 times against tougher measures to tackle sewage dumping since 2019.

These measures included strengthening provisions against sewage dumping and making water company bosses criminally liable for sewage discharges.

General Election campaign 2024
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey during the party’s General Election manifesto launch on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

Another analysis by the party, released last month, found that water company executives received £54 million in bonuses since 2019 as the sewage crisis worsened.

Storm overflows dump untreated sewage into rivers and the sea, usually during heavy rainfall to stop sewers from being overwhelmed and backing up into houses.

The Environment Agency revealed that firms released record spills of raw sewage into the sea and rivers in England in 2023, prompting fury from campaigners and MPs.

The figures suggested there were 3.6 million hours of spills, compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Both the frequency and duration of spills were also up on 2020 levels, which saw comparable amounts of rainfall.

Robbie Moore, minister for water and rural growth, said: “The Liberal Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for spreading so much misinformation on sewage.

“We have ensured that 100% of storm overflows are now monitored. We have also given Ofwat the powers to ban bonuses of water companies that have committed criminal breaches.

“Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats’ reckless proposals to eliminate storm overflows could cost households up to almost £7,000 and require pipework to be dug up that is long enough to go two and a half times around the globe.

“The choice is clear: stick with Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives who are taking bold action to tackle this issue or go back to square one with the Liberal Democrats.”