UK economy showed no growth in April, official figures reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK economy showed no growth in April, official figures reveal

By Press Association
Economists had predicted that GDP would remain flat in April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Economists had predicted that GDP would remain flat in April (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK economy recorded no growth in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was flat during the month, following growth of 0.4% in March, the ONS said.

The figures present a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has pegged much of his General Election campaign on a recent record of economic improvement under his Conservative government.

The data comes before the Bank of England makes its next decision on interest rates next week.

Experts have predicted the Monetary Policy Committee is unlikely to lower interest rates without further progress on inflation and a cooling in the labour market.

Economists had projected that GDP would be flat in April, held down by weaker-than-usual retail sales and heavy rain over the Easter period.

It comes after the economy grew by an estimated 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, pulling the UK out of a small recession at the end of last year.

On a quarterly basis, real GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.7% in the three months to April, compared with the three months to January 2024.

Luke Bartholomew, deputy chief economist at asset management giant abrdn, said monthly GDP data can be volatile, and that it is “important not to put too much stead in just one month of data and look at the broader trend across several months”.

He added: “And on that measure, a picture of solid recovery from last year’s recession emerges. This should continue as the year progresses as households benefit from strong real income growth amid falling inflation.”

Services output grew by 0.2% in April, the fourth consecutive month of growth, while production output fell by 0.9% in April following growth of 0.2% in March.

Construction output fell by 1.4% in April, its third consecutive monthly fall, and was down by 2.2% in the three months to April.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Rishi Sunak claims we have turned a corner, but the economy has stalled and there is no growth.

“These figures expose the damage done after 14 years of Conservative chaos.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “Despite these disappointing GDP figures, a June interest rate cut looks improbable, with the Bank of England likely to be a little wary of shifting policy in the middle of a General Election campaign.”

Nicholas Hyett. investment manager at Wealth Club, said: “The market had low expectations for the UK economy in April, and it duly delivered.

“In an election month, where every data release will be being watched closely, there’s little here to change the narrative.”

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment.