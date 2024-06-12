UK political parties urged to recognise Uighur genocide if they win election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK political parties urged to recognise Uighur genocide if they win election

By Press Association
Flags flown during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, held ahead of a House of Commons debate, bought by backbench MP Nus Ghani, on whether Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province are suffering crimes against humanity and genocide. Picture date: Thursday April 22, 2021.
Flags flown during a demonstration in Parliament Square, London, held ahead of a House of Commons debate, bought by backbench MP Nus Ghani, on whether Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province are suffering crimes against humanity and genocide. Picture date: Thursday April 22, 2021.

UK political parties have been urged to formally recognise that China’s Uighur (also known as Uyghur) ethnic minority group are being subject to a genocide if they win the General Election.

Campaign group Stop Uyghur Genocide has written to Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservative Party asking them to address critical issues of profound importance to the Uighur community during the election, and commit to taking appropriate action in government”.

The letter, signed by Rahima Mahmut, the campaign group’s executive director, and Maira Aisaeva, president of the UK Uyghur Community, calls on the next government to “raise the alarm for the community and bring international pressure against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to end the genocide”.

“This starts with a formal recognition of the genocide by the UK Government,” it adds.

The next government should instigate an import ban on products which might be linked to slave labour in China’s Xinjiang province, the homeland of the Uighurs, the letter says.

It also calls for the UK’s modern slavery laws to be bolstered, and for the UK to stand against emerging technologies reportedly being used for “forced genetic surveillance and discrimination”.

Rahima Mahmut takes part in a demo
Rahima Mahmut, founder of Stop Uyghur Genocide, welcomed the Lib Dems’ recognition of the genocide (Yui Mok/PA)

In their manifesto, the Liberal Democrats have already pledged to recognise “that the human rights abuses being perpetrated against the Uighurs in Xinjiang amount to the crime of genocide”.

The Conservatives made no explicit mention of the topic in their full election offer, but senior Tory figures including former minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith, have spoken in Parliament in recent years about the Uighurs’ treatment by the Chinese state.

Labour is expected to release its manifesto on Thursday.

Ms Mahmut, Stop Uyghur Genocide executive director, told the PA News Agency: “As an Uighur rights campaigner, I am pleased to see the Liberal Democrats recognise the Uighur genocide in their manifesto.

“This is a crucial step towards justice and accountability, and I urge the other main parties to follow suit.

“Recognising the Uighur genocide is vital to any considered China strategy, as it would enable the government, industry, and academia to align against Chinese private sector companies complicit in the genocide.”