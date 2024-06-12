Children’s social care staff to see pay rise to £12 an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s social care staff to see pay rise to £12 an hour

By Press Association
Natalie Don said the pay uplift is an ‘important step forward’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Staff in children’s social care services in Scotland are seeing their pay increase to at least £12 an hour.

Backed by £19 million in Scottish Government funding, it follows a pledge in then first minister Humza Yousaf’s legislative programme last year.

The pay uplift is set to benefit more than 6,000 people who work in the voluntary, private and independent sector.

It will help those who provide direct care to vulnerable children under 18, with all payments being backdated to April this year.

Minister for children Natalie Don said: “This uplift is an important step forward in supporting our highly valued social care staff across Scotland.

“The support they provide is invaluable and the Government is committed to ensuring no-one is paid less than the real living wage.

“Children’s social care services couldn’t be delivered without our private, voluntary and independent sector providers and this funding will help support the sustainability of their services.

“The implementation of this uplift would not have been possible without close working with our partners, especially with Cosla and with Health and Social Care Partnerships.”

A spokesperson for local government body Cosla said: “The children’s social care workforce are vital in supporting our children and young people.

“Paying them the real living wage is one way in which we can show how highly they are valued, and we will continue to work with our private, voluntary and independent sector providers on how we best support and keep the Promise made to Scotland’s children and young people.”