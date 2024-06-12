Children’s social care staff to see pay rise to £12 an hour

Staff in children’s social care services in Scotland are seeing their pay increase to at least £12 an hour.

Backed by £19 million in Scottish Government funding, it follows a pledge in then first minister Humza Yousaf’s legislative programme last year.

The pay uplift is set to benefit more than 6,000 people who work in the voluntary, private and independent sector.

It will help those who provide direct care to vulnerable children under 18, with all payments being backdated to April this year.

Minister for children Natalie Don said: “This uplift is an important step forward in supporting our highly valued social care staff across Scotland.

“The support they provide is invaluable and the Government is committed to ensuring no-one is paid less than the real living wage.

“Children’s social care services couldn’t be delivered without our private, voluntary and independent sector providers and this funding will help support the sustainability of their services.

“The implementation of this uplift would not have been possible without close working with our partners, especially with Cosla and with Health and Social Care Partnerships.”

A spokesperson for local government body Cosla said: “The children’s social care workforce are vital in supporting our children and young people.

“Paying them the real living wage is one way in which we can show how highly they are valued, and we will continue to work with our private, voluntary and independent sector providers on how we best support and keep the Promise made to Scotland’s children and young people.”