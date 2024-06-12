New health advice issued to anglers amid sewage pollution concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New health advice issued to anglers amid sewage pollution concerns

By Press Association
More than 440,000 hours of sewage was released along the nation’s coastline in 2023, according to Friends of the Earth analysis of Environment Agency data last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Anglers have been issued new health advice on how to avoid becoming sick from sewage in England’s waterways.

The six steps to avoid contact with E. coli and other harmful bacteria include wearing protective clothing and closing your mouth if you fall in.

More than 440,000 hours of sewage was released along the nation’s coastline in 2023, according to last month’s analysis of Environment Agency data by campaign group Friends of the Earth.

On Wednesday, the Angling Trust warned freshwater fishers against putting wet lines or tackle in their mouths.

They were also told not to drink the water if they fell in, and to shower “as soon as possible” if there was a chance it was infected.

Cuts and grazes should be covered with waterproof plasters and cleaned shortly after fishing, the non-profit organisation representing anglers in England added.

Washing hands with soap or sanitiser before eating after a session was also advised.

Symptoms of gastrointestinal illnesses such as hepatitis A, salmonella, E. coli and giardiasis were also listed in the guide.

Following the recommendations could allow anglers to “continue to enjoy our wonderful sport”, the Angling Trust said.

Kris Kent runs the group’s Water Quality Monitoring Network initiative and said: “Illnesses caused by contact with sewage pollution in rivers are increasingly common and of great concern.

“Anglers should not expect to become ill when they go fishing but water testing by clubs has revealed worryingly high levels of harmful bacteria and viruses which can present a significant risk to human health.

“Excessive nutrient levels also contribute to algal blooms which can be highly toxic.

“We need to end the discharge of untreated sewage into our rivers and seas and adhere to the farming rules for water to stop the inappropriate spreading of slurry, both of which put anglers’ health at risk.”

Wider recommendations include taking care on steep banks, avoiding fishing near power lines and only wading when it is safe.

The Water Quality Monitoring Network tests samples from more than 200 rivers and plays a key role in the Angling Trust’s Anglers Against Pollution campaign.