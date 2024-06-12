Farage ‘concentrating on the campaign’ despite attending Trump fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Farage ‘concentrating on the campaign’ despite attending Trump fundraiser

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at a fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by former Neighbours star Holly Valance (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage will not be distracted from the General Election by campaigning for Donald Trump, Reform UK has said, after its leader attended a London fundraiser for the US presidential candidate.

Mr Farage, who is standing as a candidate in Clacton, was pictured arriving at the event in Chelsea, west London, on Wednesday night, with guests including Mr Trump’s son, Donald Jr.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost up to 100,000 dollars (£78,000), the Financial Times reported.

Donald Trump Jr leaves the fundraiser for his father hosted by former Neighbours star Holly Valance, in London
Asked whether Mr Trump’s event could interfere with Mr Farage’s own campaign efforts, a Reform party spokesperson said: “What Nigel gets up to is his call. It would be absurd to suggest he’s not concentrating on the campaign.

“We’ve got over 600 candidates running in this election – I’m utterly uninterested in what Nigel wants to do on one night.

“He’s doing a fantastic job on the campaign.

“This is tittle-tattle of little importance. I don’t think anyone can suggest he’s not putting his heart and soul into this campaign.”

The fundraiser has already raised two million doctors (£1.57m) through donations and ticket sales, according reports.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at a fundraiser for Donald Trump
The event is being hosted by actor and singer Holly Valance and is billed as a reception and dinner with Donald Trump Jr and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, it has been reported.

Prominent financial backers of Mr Trump and former European ambassadors who served under him during his premiership are expected to be in attendance, according to the Financial Times.

Valance and her husband Nick Candy, a real estate developer who was also reported to be hosting the event, were pictured with Mr Trump and Mr Farage at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser for Democratic candidate President Joe Biden also took place in London on Wednesday night and was believed to have been hosted by American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.