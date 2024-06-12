Starmer to launch election manifesto as Sunak breaks from campaign for G7 summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer to launch election manifesto as Sunak breaks from campaign for G7 summit

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses the audience during a Sky News election event (PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses the audience during a Sky News election event (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is to launch his full General Election offer after saying it will not contain any “tax surprises” for voters.

Labour has said it will put “wealth creation” at the heart of the manifesto, with Sir Keir set to proclaim economic growth as his party’s “core business”.

The Labour leader will launch the document after polling showed he came out on top in the latest election broadcast event opposite Rishi Sunak – Sky News programme The Battle For No 10 on Wednesday night.

Around 64% of those polled said Sir Keir was the better performer, ahead of Mr Sunak who had the approval of 36% of 1,864 respondents.

The Prime Minister is meanwhile taking a break from campaigning and will head to a G7 summit in Puglia, Italy, where he is set to announce new funding for war-torn Ukraine.

Both party leaders faced jeers and tough questions from audience members as they took part in the programme, with Mr Sunak booed after claiming the junior doctors’ strike had an impact on NHS waiting lists, while Sir Keir was branded a “political robot”.

In a bid to calm nerves about the possibility of shock costs to voters, Sir Keir assured the audience he was not planning to put up fuel duty or capital gains tax, after he already ruled out raising income tax, national insurance or VAT in the next parliament.

“We’re going to unveil our manifesto tomorrow – no tax surprises, there’s going to be no need to raise tax on the plans we’re setting out,” Sir Keir told Sky News.

The economy forms the lynchpin of the party’s pitch to voters, which will be unveiled at an event in Manchester, after Labour made economic stability the first of its six “first steps” for government.

Thursday’s headline announcement is expected to include a pledge to cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25% to give businesses long-term certainty, the latest in a series of pledges not to raise tax.

Previously announced tax rises the party have set out include charging VAT on private school fees, abolishing the non-dom tax status and closing “loopholes” in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

During Sky News’ broadcast, one audience member criticised Labour leader Sir Keir for appearing to have become a “political robot” but members of the public were more frequently vocal towards Mr Sunak.

A message on an auto-prompt after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer took part in a Sky News election event
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer took part in a Sky News election event hosted by Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby, in Grimsby (PA)

He was laughed at when he claimed inflation “was always meant to come down over time”, and was accused of spoiling the “hopes and dreams” of young people hoping to own a home.

The embattled Prime Minister insisted he will “keep fighting hard until the last day of this election” after being forced to say he had not lost hope of winning the contest.

“We’ve got a clear plan for the future to make a difference to people – to cut their taxes, bring down immigration, to protect pensions,” he added.

Mr Sunak will pause campaigning on Thursday as he heads to Italy to meet heads of state from the other G7 nations, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

There he will announce a £242 million package of assistance for Kyiv, allocated before called the election, aimed at meeting immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs in Ukraine and to lay the foundations for longer term economic and social recovery, and reconstruction.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru will launch its manifesto.

Ahead of the launch in Cardiff, Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said his party would “fight every day” for the billions owed to the country from the HS2 high-speed rail project, and for a fair funding model which “funds our country according to need, not population”.