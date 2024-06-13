Four in 10 think Labour will make positive difference ahead of manifesto launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in 10 think Labour will make positive difference ahead of manifesto launch

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer is set to launch Labour’s manifesto on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Four in 10 voters think Labour’s policies will make a positive difference to the country, a poll has found as the party prepares to unveil its manifesto.

Labour will launch its manifesto at an event in Manchester on Thursday, the last of the main parties to do so.

Ahead of the launch, a poll by Ipsos UK found 41% of people said they thought the policies already announced by the party would make a positive difference, more than for any other party.

The poll surveyed 1,050 British adults between May 7-10, before most parties had revealed their full manifestos.

Just 20% of people said they thought the Conservatives’ policies would make a positive difference, while 45% said they thought the Tories’ plans would have a negative impact.

Labour also retained a lead on who had the best policies in every area Ipsos asked about, including a 22-point lead on improving the NHS and an 11-point lead on tackling the cost of living.

The narrowest gap was five points, on managing the economy – a subject that will form the centrepiece of Labour’s manifesto launch.

But despite this, only 40% of people said they were confident Labour had a good long-term plan for Britain, more than the 26% that said the same about the Conservatives but less than the 51% who said they were not confident in Labour’s long-term plans.

Keiran Pedley, UK director of politics at Ipsos, said: “The Labour Party will be heartened that they continue to maintain a clear lead when the public is asked which party has the best policies on key issues like the NHS and the cost of living.

“However, there is a notable lack of confidence in both the Conservatives and Labour regarding their long-term plans for Britain.

“Given that our recent polling shows that 45% of voters remain undecided, convincing voters that they have a clear long-term vision for the future of the country will be critical in both parties’ efforts to win over those who haven’t yet made up their minds.”