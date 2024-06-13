Four in 10 think Labour will make positive difference ahead of manifesto launch

Four in 10 voters think Labour’s policies will make a positive difference to the country, a poll has found as the party prepares to unveil its manifesto.

Labour will launch its manifesto at an event in Manchester on Thursday, the last of the main parties to do so.

Ahead of the launch, a poll by Ipsos UK found 41% of people said they thought the policies already announced by the party would make a positive difference, more than for any other party.

The poll surveyed 1,050 British adults between May 7-10, before most parties had revealed their full manifestos.

Just 20% of people said they thought the Conservatives’ policies would make a positive difference, while 45% said they thought the Tories’ plans would have a negative impact.

Labour also retained a lead on who had the best policies in every area Ipsos asked about, including a 22-point lead on improving the NHS and an 11-point lead on tackling the cost of living.

The narrowest gap was five points, on managing the economy – a subject that will form the centrepiece of Labour’s manifesto launch.

But despite this, only 40% of people said they were confident Labour had a good long-term plan for Britain, more than the 26% that said the same about the Conservatives but less than the 51% who said they were not confident in Labour’s long-term plans.

Keiran Pedley, UK director of politics at Ipsos, said: “The Labour Party will be heartened that they continue to maintain a clear lead when the public is asked which party has the best policies on key issues like the NHS and the cost of living.

“However, there is a notable lack of confidence in both the Conservatives and Labour regarding their long-term plans for Britain.

“Given that our recent polling shows that 45% of voters remain undecided, convincing voters that they have a clear long-term vision for the future of the country will be critical in both parties’ efforts to win over those who haven’t yet made up their minds.”