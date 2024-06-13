Labour pledges to reinstate 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges to reinstate 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

By Press Association
A Labour government will reinstate the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars (Steve Parsons/PA)
Labour has pledged to reinstate the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars if it wins the General Election.

The party included the commitment in its manifesto, claiming this would provide “certainty to manufacturers”.

The move would reverse the decision of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September last year to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK from 2030 to 2035.

Labour said it would “support the transition to electric vehicles” by accelerating the roll out of chargepoints.

It also committed to help used car buyers switch to electric motoring by “standardising the information supplied on the condition of batteries”.

Recent analysis shows drivers face a lack of affordable used electric cars.

Earlier this month, Auto Trader said that just 10,000 of the used electric options on its UK-wide online vehicle marketplace cost under £15,000.

That is compared with 350,000 used petrol or diesel cars in the same price bracket.

AA president Edmund King said: “The AA supported the original zero emission new car sales deadline of 2030 as ‘challenging but ambitious’.

“Reintroducing the 2030 deadline would enable us to maintain momentum on the net zero transition and improve our chances of delivering the UK’s net zero ambition.

“But drivers will need to be supported with the right incentives – and reassured that we’ve made significant progress on infrastructure – to make the shift possible.”