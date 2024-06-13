Get off the fence and vow to oppose new oil and gas exploration, Swinney urged

The Scottish Government has been urged to “get off the fence” and oppose new oil and gas licences.

Since taking office, First Minister John Swinney has repeatedly come under pressure to reveal his administration’s final position on oil and gas exploration.

The draft energy strategy, published before he took the keys to Bute House, signals a presumption against new licences if they do not meet climate compatibility tests, with the final document expected to lay out the final position.

Over the course of the General Election campaign, Mr Swinney has shifted his position from urging patience until the document is published to saying any future licences would need to meet certain climate-related criteria.

Lorna Slater said Scotland’s future ‘relies on green energy’ (PA)

The Scottish Government, however, has no control over the granting of licences, which is a reserved matter.

The Scottish Greens – the SNP’s partners in Government until just weeks ago – have pushed Mr Swinney to go further.

“Our position on the energy transition needs to be evidence-based, that evidence doesn’t change on a case-by-case basis,” said Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

She added: “This position is not only threatening our environment, it’s putting off investment in the green jobs of the future which our communities so desperately need.

John Swinney was pressed over oil and gas exploration during First Minister’s Questions (Lesley Martin/PA)

“When will the SNP get off the fence, get behind the science on this and admit that Scotland’s future relies on green energy and on Scotland’s energy staying in the ground?”

Mr Swinney said the people of Scotland “expect their Government to act in an evidence-based fashion”.

He added: “That’s what we will do. We will look at any individual application with the evidence, though I do point out for factual accuracy we do not take those decisions, those decisions are taken by the United Kingdom Government, but we would argue for that.”

He said the Prime Minister’s approval of 100 new licences last year was “the territory of climate denier status and I won’t go anywhere near that”.

In the Conservative manifesto launched this week, the party pledged annual licensing rounds for oil and gas exploration if it wins the July 4 General Election.