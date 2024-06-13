Get off the fence and vow to oppose new oil and gas exploration, Swinney urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Get off the fence and vow to oppose new oil and gas exploration, Swinney urged

By Press Association
The Scottish Greens have urged John Swinney and his SNP Government to vow to oppose new oil and gas licences (PA)

The Scottish Government has been urged to “get off the fence” and oppose new oil and gas licences.

Since taking office, First Minister John Swinney has repeatedly come under pressure to reveal his administration’s final position on oil and gas exploration.

The draft energy strategy, published before he took the keys to Bute House, signals a presumption against new licences if they do not meet climate compatibility tests, with the final document expected to lay out the final position.

Over the course of the General Election campaign, Mr Swinney has shifted his position from urging patience until the document is published to saying any future licences would need to meet certain climate-related criteria.

Lorna Slater said Scotland’s future ‘relies on green energy’ (PA)

The Scottish Government, however, has no control over the granting of licences, which is a reserved matter.

The Scottish Greens – the SNP’s partners in Government until just weeks ago – have pushed Mr Swinney to go further.

“Our position on the energy transition needs to be evidence-based, that evidence doesn’t change on a case-by-case basis,” said Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

She added: “This position is not only threatening our environment, it’s putting off investment in the green jobs of the future which our communities so desperately need.

John Swinney was pressed over oil and gas exploration during First Minister’s Questions (Lesley Martin/PA)

“When will the SNP get off the fence, get behind the science on this and admit that Scotland’s future relies on green energy and on Scotland’s energy staying in the ground?”

Mr Swinney said the people of Scotland “expect their Government to act in an evidence-based fashion”.

He added: “That’s what we will do. We will look at any individual application with the evidence, though I do point out for factual accuracy we do not take those decisions, those decisions are taken by the United Kingdom Government, but we would argue for that.”

He said the Prime Minister’s approval of 100 new licences last year was “the territory of climate denier status and I won’t go anywhere near that”.

In the Conservative manifesto launched this week, the party pledged annual licensing rounds for oil and gas exploration if it wins the July 4 General Election.