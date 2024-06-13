Labour’s manifesto: Sober plan or ‘Captain Cautious’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s manifesto: Sober plan or ‘Captain Cautious’?

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer launches his party’s manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has launched the Labour Party’s manifesto for the General Election at an event at the Co-Operative Group’s headquarters in Manchester.

– What does the manifesto mean for the campaign?

With a commanding poll lead and little change in the three weeks of the campaign so far, Labour will be hoping its manifesto launch simply cements the party’s current position.

To that end, the manifesto offered few major surprises. Most of the policies, and all of the major ones, had already been announced either during the campaign or before it.

That could help Sir Keir Starmer in his effort to portray himself as a sober, serious party ready for government, with the Labour leader himself on Thursday saying he was not standing to lead a “circus” after it was suggested he was being “Captain Cautious”.

But it is also unlikely to dispel questions about what a Labour government would mean for taxation, with opponents instantly seizing on analysis suggesting the party’s plans would see the overall tax burden reach its highest level ever.

That analysis is rejected by the party, with a spokesman saying Labour’s plans would mean higher growth and thus a lower proportion of tax to GDP.

– What are Labour’s key points from the manifesto?

The overall focus of the manifesto is on growth, with 4,500 words dedicated to economic stability and working with industry to get Britain’s economy growing again.

Key to those plans is reform of the planning system, both to deliver 1.5 million new homes but also to speed up delivery of the infrastructure needed to drive growth and secure investment.

Energy costs
Labour has vowed to invest in renewable energy (Tom Leese/PA)

There is also a considerable section on green policies, with a commitment to achieving clean power by 2030 and establishing GB Energy to invest in renewable energy projects.

Labour’s six “first steps” feature heavily, as does a pledge to cut net migration and bring in constitutional reforms including votes for 16-17-year-olds and removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords.

– What is not in the manifesto?

Social care does feature in the manifesto, but there is little in the way of detail about how Labour would reform the system, only a commitment to “build consensus for the longer-term reform needed to create a sustainable National Care Service”.

Despite suggestions Labour could commit to £12 per hour wages for the sector, there was no set figure for social care wages and, crucially, no money in the manifesto’s costings for social care.

(PA Graphics)

There was also no mention of assisted dying, after Sir Keir said in March he would allow a vote on the issue if Labour came to power.

– What are others saying about Labour’s manifesto?

The Conservatives have focused on tax, with Treasury Chief Secretary Laura Trott saying the manifesto contained “only tax rises, no tax cuts” and would see “the tax burden in this country will rise to levels never seen before”.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said the tax hikes and spending promises were “trivial” and would still involve the cuts to investment spending and unprotected departments included in current plans.

The Resolution Foundation made similar comments, with its interim chief executive Mike Brewer saying Labour’s cautious approach “sets the scene for a parliament of tax rises and spending cuts for unprotected departments.

“Even then, a modest dose of bad economic news could force a fresh round of tough fiscal choices if the debt rule is to be met.”

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls warned the manifesto is “boxing Labour in”.

“It will be seen as a straitjacket, with tough fiscal rules and limits on borrowing, big commitments not to raise income tax or VAT or national insurance,” he told his Political Currency podcast.

“This manifesto makes the first year in government for Labour very difficult.”