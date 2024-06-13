Labour’s tax and spend plans ‘trivial’ and fail to address looming cuts – IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s tax and spend plans ‘trivial’ and fail to address looming cuts – IFS

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer launches his party’s manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer launches his party’s manifesto at Co-op HQ in Manchester

Tax hikes and spending increases within the Labour manifesto are “trivial” and do not address cuts already faced by buckling public services, economic experts have said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), suggested that delivering “genuine change” in Britain – Sir Keir Starmer’s flagship promise to voters – would require more funding than the policy document proposes.

Mr Johnson said some of Labour’s plans were better than “a shopping list of half-baked policy announcements” – an apparent reference to the Tories’ offering – but warned it would need to put “actual resources on the table”.

“And Labour’s manifesto offers no indication that there is a plan for where the money would come from to finance this,” he said.

General Election campaign 2024
Sir Keir Starmer unveils his party’s manifesto with members of the shadow cabinet at the Co-op headquarters in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a response to Sir Keir’s launch of the policy document on Thursday, the IFS director said: “This was not a manifesto for those looking for big numbers. The public service spending increases promised in the costings table are tiny, going on trivial – the tax rises, beyond the inevitable reduced tax avoidance, even more trivial.

“On current forecasts, and especially with an extra £17.5 billion borrowing over five years to fund the green prosperity plan, this leaves literally no room – within the fiscal rule that Labour has signed up to – for any more spending than planned by the current government, and those plans do involve cuts both to investment spending and to spending on unprotected public services.”

He added: “This is a manifesto that promises a dizzying number of reviews and strategies to tackle some of the challenges facing the country. That is better than a shopping list of half-baked policy announcements. But delivering genuine change will almost certainly also require putting actual resources on the table.”

Unprotected departments – which oversee services like prisons, courts and councils – are already facing cuts of about £20 billion in total on top of an £18 billion-a-year real-terms reduction in public investment, the IFS estimates.

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on reducing poverty and improving living standards, said Labour had opted for a “cautious” stance on tax and spend.

It welcomed the “laudable” aim to improve workers’ rights, which includes a ban on “exploitative” zero-hours contracts, but said the boldness of the party’s employment policies went unmatched by its approach to the public finances.

In its response, the think tank said: “Their current stance sets the scene for a Parliament of further tax rises, hard to deliver spending cuts, and the risk that a weaker productivity forecast from the OBR at the next fiscal event could force an incoming Labour chancellor into fresh hard choices in order to meet their stated fiscal rule of getting debt falling by the fifth year of the forecast.”

Labour’s pledges to increase public spending lie in departments that are already protected, such as health and social care and education, the Resolution Foundation said.

Economic experts at the Institute for Government (IfG) also said the manifesto plans were not, alone, enough to ward off the cuts faced by some public services after the July 4 vote.

Chief economist at the institute, Gemma Tetlow, said: “Like the Conservatives, Labour has done little to row back on the spending cuts already pencilled in for the next Parliament.

“This coupled with its pledge not to raise any of the main taxes undermines the credibility of its promise to address failing public services.”

In its costings document, Labour confirmed plans to raise more than £7 billion in revenue from tax, including £5.2 billion from closing the “non-dom loophole” for wealthy foreigners living in the UK and cracking down on tax avoidance.

The party wants to spend this money on policies like the creation of 700,000 more dental appointments and the recruitment 6,500 teachers in key subjects.

The policy document focused on a goal of generating economic growth and making Labour the “party of wealth creation” but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed it would result in “the highest taxes in history”.

Launching a manifesto which contained no new policy announcements on Thursday, Sir Keir denied he was being overly cautious to safeguard a double-digit poll lead and put his party back in power for the first time since 2010.

He said too many communities were currently “disregarded as sources of dynamism” due to “the toxic idea that economic growth is something that the few hand down to the many”.

“Today, we turn the page on that forever.”

He promised “stability over chaos, long-term over short-term, an end to the desperate era of gestures and gimmicks and a return to the serious business of rebuilding our country”.