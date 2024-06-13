Average speed cameras to monitor summer traffic in two speeding hotspots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average speed cameras to monitor summer traffic in two speeding hotspots

By Press Association
Average speed cameras are being installed in two parts of Scotland where traffic volumes surge over the summer (PA)
Speed cameras will be set up at two sites in Scotland said to be blighted by speeding drivers during the summer as part of plans to improve road safety.

The low-carbon average speed cameras will be deployed on the A836 between Reay and Thurso in the north of Scotland and on the A82 at Luss in Argyll and Bute during the peak summer season to discourage motorists from driving too fast.

Both locations have been identified by road safety chiefs as having increased traffic levels during the holidays and problems with speeding.

The cameras will be activated at the start of the summer and will remain in place on a temporary basis until traffic volumes return to post-summer levels.

Fourteen electric safety camera vans will also be deployed across Scotland in the coming months in a further effort to improve road safety.

An aerial view of the A82 just north of Luss
Cameras will be installed on the A82 around Luss, on the banks of Loch Lomond (Alamy/PA)

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Road safety is one of the Scottish Government’s top priorities and I remain resolute in my determination to save lives on the country’s roads.

“The deployment of temporary average speed cameras on the A836 and A82 will help us achieve that. Both locations see a significant rise in traffic over the summer months and persistent speeding cases.

“We have seen the success of average speed cameras on the A9 in terms of encouraging improved driver behaviour and are looking to replicate it on these routes.

“The new electric safety camera vans will replace older vehicles and help bolster the fleet, as well as our green credentials.

“Both the temporary average speed cameras and the safety camera vans will help us work towards our long-term vision of no-one being killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 2050.”

Ken Gowans, the economy and infrastructure committee chairman at Highland Council, said: “Ensuring our roads are safer for all users is paramount, particularly as vehicle numbers increase during the summer months.

Fiona Hyslop walking through a corridor at Parliament
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Government aims to ensure no-one is killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 2050 (PA)

“Adding average speed cameras in these two identified areas, with the additionality of 14 new electric safety cameras in use across Scotland, are positive interventions that will help save lives by encouraging changes in driver behaviour and reducing speed-related incidents.”

Kenny Auld, head of visitor services at Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “We welcome this trial and hope that this work creates a safer road and visiting experience for our visitors and residents.

“Whether by car, bus, walking or wheeling, it is important that everyone feels safe whilst enjoying this special landscape.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Police Scotland, and our safety camera unit, are committed to working with our partners in order to influence driver and road user behaviour and reduce casualties.

“With the expected increase in traffic volume over the upcoming holiday period, the implementation of these new temporary average speed cameras are part of a crucial partnership response to improving road safety.”