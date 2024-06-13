Lib Dems tout food strategy after accusing Tories of being idle on rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems tout food strategy after accusing Tories of being idle on rising prices

By Press Association
Daisy Cooper said the cost of the weekly food shop ‘has got out of control’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservatives of “standing idly by” while food prices grow, as the party launches its plans for a national food strategy aimed at curtailing costs.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be on the campaign trail in the east of England touting her party’s food strategy offer, which also aims to support British farmers.

The proposed national food strategy, which was revealed in the Lib Dem manifesto, would be backed up by a plan to boost the farming budget by £1 billion a year.

Under the Lib Dems, the strategy would be a top priority for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), and involve industry experts from agriculture, farming and fishing, and nutrition.

Henry Dimbleby, who helped to produce the Government’s existing national food strategy, was critical of the response to it from ministers, claiming it was “not a strategy” and may not do enough to combat poverty.

The Lib Dems’ proposals to bring down food prices also include renegotiating the Australia and New Zealand trade agreements in line with their objectives for health, environmental and animal welfare standards.

They also want to extend free school meals to all children in poverty in England and to cut “red tape” for British farmers and fishermen.

Ms Cooper said: “The Conservatives have been standing idly by whilst families and pensioners struggle to put food on the table.

“The cost of the weekly shop has got out of control yet the Conservative Party are too out of touch to care.

“The best way to bring down food prices is to back British farmers. Our farmers have been taken for granted by the Conservative Party, left to cope with sky-high energy bills and botched overseas trade deals.

“By bringing together the best of British farming and industry experts, the Liberal Democrats’ plan to bring down food bills will ease the pain on hard-pressed families and pensioners.”