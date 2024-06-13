Labour outlines mental health plan with aim to ‘get people back to work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour outlines mental health plan with aim to ‘get people back to work’

By Press Association
Labour have outlined a mental health plan that they pledge will ‘get people back to work’ as they aim to increase economic growth (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour have outlined a mental health plan that they pledge will “get people back to work” as they aim to increase economic growth.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer unveiled their election manifesto on Thursday which promises to “get the NHS back on its feet” while generating economic growth and making Labour the “party of wealth creation”.

Their mental health plan is to recruit an extra 8,500 new mental health staff to treat children and adults, with New Young Futures hubs to provide open access mental health services for children and young people in every community.

Additionally the party have pledged mental health support will be available in every school.

Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said there is a crisis in mental illness that is keeping people out of the labour market and costing the country billions.

Ahead of a visit to a men’s mental health charity, Mr Streeting said: “The Tories’ high tax, low growth record offers no hope for the future – just £4,800 more on the mortgages of working families.

“People right across the country are being denied the support that they need to get into work and stay in work.

“The increase in mental ill health under the Tories is costing Britain £23 billion per year.

“Labour’s first steps for growth will deliver the fully-funded and fully-costed mental health plan to support people who want to work, to be in work.

“8,500 new mental health workers – paid for by closing tax loopholes, are part of Labour’s first steps to get the country back on course to growth.”

Common conditions which force adults out of work include depression, anxiety and phobias.

Last year, the Office for National Statistics estimated that more than a third of 16-34 year olds who are out of work were affected by one or more of these conditions, with an estimated 1.2 million people currently waiting for mental health treatment.