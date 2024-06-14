What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Friday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Friday:

– Battle buses parked

Both Labour and Conservative battle buses are not expected to be on the road on Friday but campaigning continues.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, will visit a men’s mental health facility as he seeks to promote Labour’s mental health plan which the party says will “get people back to work” as it aims to increase economic growth.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will face questions (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will face a grilling from BBC journalist Nick Robinson in the latest Panorama election interview set to be broadcast at 7.30pm.

Rishi Sunak, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth and SNP leader John Swinney have already faced the spotlight, and appearances by the other party leaders are planned.

– Sunak in Italy

Mr Sunak continues his break from the campaign trail as he attends the G7 summit in Italy.

On Thursday, he held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the event in Puglia.

World leaders are expected to continue to discuss the future of Ukraine and other key global issues.

Back in the UK, the Conservatives are expected to respond to Labour’s manifesto launch.

– Food, glorious food

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper will be on the campaign trail in the east of England touting her party’s food strategy offer, which also aims to support British farmers.

The proposed national food strategy, which was revealed in the Lib Dem manifesto, would be backed up by a plan to boost the farming budget by £1 billion a year.

Under the Lib Dems, the strategy would be a top priority for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and involve industry experts from agriculture, farming and fishing, and nutrition.