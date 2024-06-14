Fact check: There will be no payment offered to British citizens to leave the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: There will be no payment offered to British citizens to leave the UK

By Press Association
There are no plans to pay British citizens to leave the country (PA)
There are no plans to pay British citizens to leave the country (PA)

Claims on TikTok and YouTube have suggested Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced plans to pay British citizens £75,000 to leave the country.

Evaluation

This claims likely stems from a satirical social media account. The Prime Minister has not announced any such plans.

The Facts

This claim likely originated with – or was initially spread by – a TikTok account and linked YouTube channel which labels itself “a satirical parody site”.

The channel uploaded a video to TikTok in June 2023, where a narrator said Rishi Sunak had announced plans to pay people £75,000 to bring down net migration.

This video has since received more than 200,000 likes. It was reposted to YouTube and TikTok on June 4 this year.

Other social media users have shared the clips without a disclaimer that it is satire or parody.

There have been no announcements from Government which support the original claim.

Links

Claim on TikTok (archived post and video – downloads as a file)

YouTube short (archived post and video)

Bull’s Nose News, YouTube page (archived)

Bull’s Nose News TikTok video, June 2023 (archived post and video download)

Reposted video on TikTok (archived)

Reposted video on YouTube (archived)

Election Check 24