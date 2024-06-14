Fact check: Labour and the Conservatives most likely to win in Central Devon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Labour and the Conservatives most likely to win in Central Devon

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

A leaflet delivered on behalf of the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the Central Devon constituency says “only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives here”.

The accompanying bar chart shows the “best vote share in any General Election” for the Lib Dems, at 34.4%, and Labour, at 27%.

Evaluation

The bar chart is accurate in the numbers it displays, but does not make clear that these results were achieved in different years.

The Lib Dems’ record vote share in the Central Devon constituency was attained in the 2010 general election, when they finished second to the Conservatives. Since then, the party has not finished in the top two in the constituency in any general election.

And YouGov polling, mapped to a constituency level, shows Labour and the Conservatives clearly ahead of the Liberal Democrats in Central Devon.

The facts

The parliamentary constituency of Central Devon was created ahead of the 2010 general election. The boundaries have changed slightly for this year’s vote.

The Conservatives have won the seat in every general election to date. In 2010, they won the majority of the vote share in the constituency, at 51.5%, while the Liberal Democrats came second with 34.4% – a higher share than they have received there in any general election since.

In the next general election, in 2015, the Lib Dems finished fourth, behind the Conservatives, Ukip and Labour; in the two following general elections, in 2017 and 2019, they finished third behind the Conservatives and Labour.

Labour won its highest vote share in Central Devon in 2017 when it recorded 27%.

YouGov’s recent MRP poll, which uses modelling to provide a constituency-level breakdown prediction for voting, shows a prediction of Labour winning 34.4% of the vote in Central Devon and the Conservatives 33.4% – figures which are too close to predict a clear likely winner – with the Liberal Democrats in third on 15.4%.

Liberal Democrat candidate Mark Wooding has been contacted for comment.

