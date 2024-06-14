Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a school in Eston, Middlesbrough, on the campaign trail this week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a school in Eston, Middlesbrough, on the campaign trail this week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

With just under three weeks to go until polling day, and more than half of the campaign over, the main party leaders show little sign of deviating from the travel patterns they established on day one.

All three are continuing to focus almost exclusively on seats the Conservatives are defending at the election, with very few visits elsewhere.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held events in some constituencies where the Tories have notional majorities of more than 20,000.

A chart showing the number of seats visited by the main party leaders so far during the election campaign, with Rishi Sunak on 33, Sir Keir Starmer on 27 and Sir Ed Davey on 26
Seats visited by the main party leaders during the campaign so far (PA Graphics)

By contrast, when Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Sir Ed Davey have appeared in seats being defended by their own parties, they have typically been brief visits or set piece occasions such as manifesto launches.

Here are details of all the seats visited by the main three party leaders so far, from the first day of the campaign on Thursday May 23 up to and including Friday June 14, based on analysis by the PA news agency.

– Rishi Sunak

The Prime Minister has visited 33 constituencies since the start of the campaign, with the vast majority – 30 – being seats his own party is defending.

He has held an event in only one seat that is being defended by Labour (Blyth & Ashington), along with one seat defended by the SNP (Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross) and one by the DUP (Belfast East).

Of the 30 Conservative-held seats Mr Sunak has visited, 18 are being targeted by Labour and 12 are being targeted by the Liberal Democrats.

The Labour targets visited by the Prime Minister are, in order of vulnerability: Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Stroud (number 14), Vale of Glamorgan (22), Milton Keynes Central (46), Redcar (51), Cities of London & Westminster (56), Bishop Auckland (90), Crawley (92), Harrow East (94), Stoke-on-Trent North (103), Macclesfield (109), Erewash (120), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (134), Swindon North (161), Northamptonshire South (295), Cannock Chase (304), Thirsk & Malton (319) and Richmond & Northallerton (343).

The Lib Dem targets visited by Mr Sunak are Wimbledon (number three on the Lib Dems’ target list), St Ives (number 16), Didcot & Wantage (27), Wokingham (35), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Melksham & Devizes (66), Horsham (68), Chesham & Amersham (76), Devon Central (121), Cornwall South East (153), Hinckley & Bosworth (194) and Honiton & Sidmouth (266).

A profile of the Wokingham constituency
A profile of the Wokingham constituency (PA Graphics)

The Lib Dems would take Wimbledon on a swing of 0.8 percentage points and Labour would take Bury North on a swing of 1.2 points.

By contrast, Honiton & Sidmouth would fall to the Lib Dems on a swing of 25.5 points, while Richmond & Northallerton – Rishi Sunak’s own seat – would fall to Labour on a swing of 23.5 points.

– Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader has visited 27 constituencies since the start of the campaign, 19 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, two by the SNP, one by the Greens and five by Labour.

The 19 Tory seats that Sir Keir has visited are Bury North (number seven on Labour’s target list), Bolton North East (number eight), Vale of Glamorgan (22), Chipping Barnet (37), Redcar (51), Crewe & Nantwich (60), Worcester (70), Worthing East & Shoreham (76), Uxbridge & South Ruislip (84), South Ribble (95), Stevenage (98), Finchley & Golders Green (105), Monmouthshire (111), Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes (134), Stafford (153), Thurrock (156), Halesowen (159), Nuneaton (171) and Gillingham & Rainham (201).

A profile of the Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes constituency
A profile of the Great Grimsby & Cleethorpes constituency (PA Graphics)

The swings needed by Labour to win these seats from the Tories range from 1.2 percentage points in Bury North to 16.5 points in Gillingham & Rainham.

The two SNP seats visited by Sir Keir are Glasgow East (number 83 on the target list) and Inverclyde & Renfrewshire West (102) while the Green seat is Brighton Pavilion (213).

The five Labour defences Sir Keir has visited are Derby South, Holborn & St Pancras – the seat in which he is standing – Manchester Central, Queen’s Park & Maida Vale and Portsmouth South.

– Sir Ed Davey

The Liberal Democrat leader has visited almost as many seats as his Labour counterpart, clocking up 26 in total, 23 of which are being defended by the Conservatives, one by Labour, one by the SNP and one by the Lib Dems.

The 23 Tory seats that Sir Ed has visited are Wimbledon (number three on the Lib Dems’ target list), Cambridgeshire South (number five), Cheltenham (six), Cheadle (eight), Eastbourne (nine), Westmorland & Lonsdale (15), Winchester (19), Woking (24), Brecon, Radnor & Cwm Tawe (25), Newbury (34), Wokingham (35), Frome & East Somerset (number 43), Chippenham (45), Glastonbury & Somerton (48), Tunbridge Wells (49), Harpenden & Berkhamsted (51), Bicester & Woodstock (54), Romsey & Southampton North (59), Runnymede & Weybridge (65), Torbay (79), Stratford-on-Avon (83), Chichester (103) and Shropshire North (271), though this last seat is more plausibly a Labour target.

A profile of the Tunbridge Wells constituency
A profile of the Tunbridge Wells constituency (PA Graphics)

The swings needed by the Lib Dems to win these seats from the Tories range from 0.8 percentage points in Wimbledon to 19.3 points in Chichester, while Shropshire North would fall on a swing of 25.7 points.

The SNP seat visited by Sir Ed is Cowdenbeath & Kirkcaldy, which is much higher on Labour’s target list (number 33) than for the Lib Dems (number 186), while the one Lib Dem seat he has visited is Bath.

The Labour seat is Hackney South & Shoreditch, which hosted the venue at which he launched the Lib Dem manifesto earlier this week.