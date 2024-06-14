Minister critical of SNP MSP who voted against abortion clinic buffer zones

Health Secretary Neil Gray has criticised SNP colleague John Mason for voting against legislation to set up safe access zones around abortion clinics in Scotland.

Backbencher Mr Mason was the only MSP to vote against a Bill brought forward by Scottish Green Gillian Mackay which will create 200-metre zones around health facilities where anti-abortion protesters will be banned from gathering.

Mr Gray said he disagreed with Mr Mason’s stance in voting against the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood earlier this week.

The Health Secretary said he was “incredibly proud” the legislation had been passed, adding it will make a “discernible difference to people’s lives”.

SNP backbencher John Mason voted against the Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “I disagreed with what John Mason did this week, I don’t think that was right.”

He said Mr Mason has “long held views” on the matter, which are “based on his personal religious conviction”.

With the Scottish Government having supported the legislation, Mr Gray said it will be for others in the SNP to decide if Mr Mason should be sanctioned for voting against the Bill.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he added: “That is not a decision for me.”

The Health Secretary continued: “I can understand, given his longstanding and very public position on these matters, why he has taken that decision.

We did it. Buffer zones are now law. We want to pay tribute to those who chose to speak through us and make their voices heard. This simply wouldn’t have been possible without every single one of you. Thank you. 💗 pic.twitter.com/uREGDIoaMY — Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) June 12, 2024

“If there is a disciplinary process will be a matter for other people to determine.”

Mr Gray said he is “very pleased” the legislation – which will lead to buffer zones being established at 30 sites across Scotland – had been passed by the Scottish Parliament.

He also paid tribute to the “leadership” shown by campaign group Back Off Scotland on the issue, saying women in the group had “gone above and beyond” to highlight the experiences of women and staff at clinics who have had to walk past protesters.

Mr Gray said while Ms Mackay had taken the issue forward as a Member’s Bill at Holyrood, support from the Government and other parties showed the “Parliament working at its best” when MSPs are able to find a common cause.