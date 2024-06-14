Rishi Sunak says conversation in Europe ‘has changed’ on illegal migration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak says conversation in Europe ‘has changed’ on illegal migration

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a press conference at the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Rishi Sunak said “the conversation has changed” around migration laws in Europe as he and his fellow G7 leaders launched a coalition to combat the smuggling of migrants.

In a communique released at the end of the two-day summit in Puglia, the leaders of the UK, US, Germany, Italy, France, Canada and Japan said they were launching the coalition and “affirming our collective commitment and enhanced cooperation to address migration, tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities that it presents, in partnership with countries of origin and transit.

“We will focus on the root causes of irregular migration, efforts to enhance border management and curb transnational organised crime, and safe and regular pathways for migration.”

Mr Sunak said afterwards that “it’s very clear that the conversation in Europe has changed on the topic of illegal migration” from the fact that 15 countries signed a letter last month calling on the European Commission to tighten migration policy and to look at third-country schemes.

G7 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Christopher Furlong/PA)

This may require changes to the return directive and a reassessment of what counts as a safe country under the EU’s asylum rules, he said.

Asked if he believed he would be able to secure reform of the ECHR following his discussions at the G7, the Prime Minister said: “I’ve been very clear that I believe our plans are compatible with our international obligations.

“But if I’m forced to choose between the security of our borders in our country, and a foreign court including the ECHR, then I’m going to put our country’s security and our border security first every single time, so I’ve been unequivocal on that point.”

He said he and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni have “seen eye to eye” on migration for some time.

Both countries have third-party agreements, Italy carries out third-country processing in Albania, while Mr Sunak has said his flagship scheme to send migrants to Rwanda for processing will finally launch in July if he wins the General Election.

Mr Sunak held bilateral meetings with leaders including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

His only bilateral meetings with G7 leaders were with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Mr Sunak will attend the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.