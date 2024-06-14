Former universities admissions service leader made a dame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former universities admissions service leader made a dame

By Press Association
Dame Clare Marchant has been given a damehood in the King’s Birthday Honours (PA)
Former Ucas chief executive Clare Marchant said she feels “hugely privileged” to be given a damehood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Dame Clare, who led the universities and colleges admissions service during the Covid-19 disruption, has been recognised for services to higher education.

The 51-year-old told the PA news agency she was still in “disbelief” after finding out the news.

Dame Clare, who is now vice-chancellor of the University of Gloucestershire, left Ucas in September last year after more than six years in charge.

During her leadership, the higher education admissions service introduced personalised digital tools, such as Clearing Plus and the Ucas Hub, to help young people considering their post-18 choices.

Dame Clare was at the helm in August 2020 when the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by an algorithm, before a U-turn was made.

Reflecting on the period, she said: “We had to effectively re-run results day. In England and Wales, we went to effectively centre-assessed grades.

Students in their graduation robes and mortarboards
Dame Clare said talking to students every day was ‘an absolute blessing’ (Chris Radburn/PA)

“So we had that whole week where it was quite uncertain for students and talking to them about their options on results day 2020 was particularly difficult.”

Dame Clare told PA that she was most proud of her work at Ucas on putting apprenticeships on an equal footing with traditional undergraduate degrees.

Last year, Ucas announced plans to allow applicants to use its website to search and apply for apprenticeships alongside degree courses.

She said: “I think just giving students data-led solutions that are easy to understand, that help them navigate those choices – and particularly around apprenticeships – I think is the thing I’m most proud of.”

Prior to her 2017 Ucas role, Dame Clare did not have a background in higher education.

She started her career in manufacturing, before moving to management consultancy with Deloitte, then central and local government, latterly as chief executive of Worcestershire County Council.

On her decision to embark on a new role in the higher education sector as a vice-chancellor, she said: “I’ve always been attracted to a challenge, so that’s probably why I’m still here.

“Plus, I just love that each and every day I come in and I talk to students and that is an absolute blessing.”

On being awarded Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, she said: “I’m just in disbelief and hugely privileged.

“It’s all about team at the end of the day, so there are a load of people to say thank you to when the time is right.”

Dame Clare added: “It’s just a huge honour. I gave my everything to Ucas for over six years and am really proud of what I’ve achieved there.”