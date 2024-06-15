What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday

By Press Association
The Colonel’s Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London, ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 15 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Saturday:

– Fly back and flypast

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hoping to gain some patriotic brownie points as he attends the Trooping the Colour to celebrate the official birthday of the King.

After being absent from the campaign trail while attending the G7 summit in Italy, and still dealing with the furore that resulted from his leaving D-Day commemorations early, Mr Sunak is expected to be seen at the ceremonial parade.

Later in the day Mr Sunak will be jetting off again as he is billed to attend a Ukraine Peace summit at a lakeside resort in Switzerland.

He will be joined by the Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron at the event that will be hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over 90 states and organisations are expected to be in attendance with the notable absence of Russia and China, as the G7 leaders agreed to fund a loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

G7 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)

– More appointments promised but more detail required

Labour Leader Sir Keir Stamer will join shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, in the East Midlands to discuss Labour’s plans to clear the NHS backlog, with 40,000 extra appointments a week at evenings and weekends.

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) economist Max Warner said that Labour’s claim that NHS waiting lists would hit 10 million under the Conservatives was “highly unlikely” and their manifesto “provides no detail about the overall funding the NHS will receive in the next parliament.”

Sir Keir Starmer visit to East Midlands
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting. Picture date: Monday April 8, 2024.

– Sir Ed and the Amazing Technicolor wall

Sir Ed Davey will be on the campaign trail in Surrey as he continues his party efforts to chip away at the “blue wall”, a collection of typically safe Conservative seats in southern England.

Sir Ed has pledged to scrap elected police and crime commissioners (PCC) to unlock money which he says could bolster frontline policing.

The Lib Dems will hope their blue wall gains will keep them in the running for the opposition, as the Tories continue to languish in the polls, and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage declared his party the “challengers to Labour” in “red wall” seats in northern England and the Midlands.