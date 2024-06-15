Farage highlights Tory divisions over how to respond to rise of Reform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage highlights Tory divisions over how to respond to rise of Reform

By Press Association
Nigel Farage was described as ‘incredibly divisive’ by Lord Cameron (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage has highlighted Tory divisions over how to respond to him and his Reform UK party.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said Mr Farage was “incredibly divisive” and trying to “destroy” the Conservative Party.

But former home secretary Suella Braverman has suggested the Conservatives should welcome Mr Farage into the party.

Mr Farage said: “On the same day that Suella Braverman says she wants me in the Tory party, David Cameron is abusive about me.

“Sums them up.”

In a Times interview, Lord Cameron – who as prime minister had to contend with Mr Farage as Ukip leader – said: “He is currently trying to destroy the Conservative Party by standing for Reform … I want to be as sure as we can that we get no Reform Members of Parliament and the Conservative Party can move forward.”

Lord Cameron said there was room in the Conservative Party for people who cared about immigration and defence.

“But the other baggage you get, which can be incredibly divisive, we don’t want that.”

He said issues had to be dealt with by “robust policy and measured language”, but “I think with these populists what you get is inflammatory language and hopeless policy”.

Mrs Braverman used a Telegraph interview to restate her view that Mr Farage could be welcomed back into the Tory fold “if he was supporting the Conservatives and wanted the Conservatives to win”.

The former minister, a potential leadership contender if the Tories are defeated and she holds on to her seat, told the newspaper: “We shouldn’t have this split on the right.

“If we’re a proper Conservative Party that just does what we promised to do, like cut migration and cut taxes, we would not have this division … and we’d have another 15% added on to our polling right now.”

She added: “I do think that had we done better on immigration, I don’t think we’d be dealing with this problem right now. I urged the Prime Minister for years to take some action on illegal immigration … I was blocked.”