Sunak uses Ukraine summit to criticise Russia’s backers

By Press Association
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G7 leaders’ summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia, Apulia, Italy (Christopher Furlong/PA)

Rishi Sunak will warn Russia’s allies they are “on the wrong side of history” during a major international summit on Ukraine.

The Prime Minister, who is expected to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at the event in Switzerland, will criticise countries supplying arms and components for Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

The peace summit at the Buergenstock Resort on a cliff overlooking Lake Lucerne is keeping Mr Sunak away from the General Election campaign.

He also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London earlier on Saturday.

Dozens of heads of state and governments are expected to attend the summit, making it the largest world leader gathering solely focused on Ukraine since the invasion began, but Russia was not invited, meaning there is no hope of any substantial progress on a peace deal.

Russian president Mr Putin has suggested the summit is “just another ploy to divert everyone’s attention”.

But Mr Sunak will say: “Those who aid Russia by providing the weapons of war, or components for those weapons should look at this summit today.

“They should look at Bucha, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and they should reflect on the choice they have made.

“They are placing themselves on the side of the aggressor – and on the wrong side of history. Putin has no interest in a genuine peace.

“He has launched a sustained diplomatic campaign against this summit ordering countries to stay away, spinning a phoney narrative about his willingness to negotiate.

“We should ask Russia why they feel so threatened by a summit discussing the basic principles of territorial integrity, food security and nuclear safety.”

Mr Sunak will add: “From a position of strength, we must work with President Zelensky to set out the principles for a just and lasting peace, based on international law and the UN Charter.

“That is the path to a permanent cessation of hostilities. It will show Ukraine that we’ll stand by them when they are ready for negotiations.

“And it will show Putin’s allies in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere that we will protect the right of all nations to determine their own future.”