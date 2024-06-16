Swinney’s opposition to new nuclear power is ‘anti-science’, says trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swinney’s opposition to new nuclear power is ‘anti-science’, says trade body

By Press Association
The last operating nuclear power plant in Scotland, at Torness in East Lothian, is due to shut down in 2028 (Danny Lawson/PA)
John Swinney’s opposition to nuclear power is “anti-science”, the trade body representing the civil nuclear industry has said.

The Nuclear Industry Association said the First Minister’s stance is “hopelessly ideological” and will cost billions in investment.

The SNP has a longstanding opposition to nuclear power, with Mr Swinney recently telling MSPs he is “not a fan of the nuclear industry”.

He also hit out at suggestions from the Scottish Secretary that there could be a small nuclear reactor in Scotland in the future.

Mr Swinney said Alister Jack’s comments were “menacing” and that his Government instead supports investment in “the renewable energy potential in Scotland”.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, told The Herald: “The First Minister’s views on nuclear are hopelessly ideological and anti-science.

“United Nations analysis says nuclear is green, with the lowest carbon footprint, land use and ecosystem impact of any electricity technology.

“The facts show that Scotland’s nuclear power stations have saved more carbon by far than any other source in the nation’s history, and still today the industry provides high-quality, skilled jobs to some of the most deprived communities in Scotland.

“Every serious scientist, commentator and country recognises that we need both renewables and nuclear together to hit net zero.

“That is why the Scottish Government should drop the ban on new nuclear power, and let our nuclear communities have new stations, new investment and new hope.

“The First Minister will cost Scotland billions in investment and thousands of good jobs for our young people if he instead sets his face against reality.”

The GMB Scotland union is also calling on the Scottish Government to end its opposition to new nuclear power.

The last operating nuclear power plant in Scotland, at Torness in East Lothian, is due to shut down in 2028.

General Election campaign 2024
First Minister John Swinney said he would prefer investment in renewable energy (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman told the newspaper: “New nuclear power is expensive, will take years to become operational and involves significant environmental concerns.

“Our energy strategy and just transition plan will set out how we support nuclear energy workers to take advantage of the enormous opportunities offered by Scotland’s transition to a clean and renewable energy supply.

“Driving growth in renewables, hydrogen energy, and carbon capture and storage will deliver clean, affordable energy for everyone in Scotland.

“This will also support green jobs for the future, with independent analysis showing that low-carbon and renewable energy could support nearly 80,000 jobs in Scotland by 2050.”