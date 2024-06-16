Motorcyclist, 56, dies following crash in East Ayrshire

A 56-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Ayrshire.

Police said the man died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a Skoda Octavia at around 3.10pm on Saturday on the A719 Waterside to A77 Ayr Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and four female passengers were taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment.

Police said the 56-year-old man’s next of kin have been informed.

Police sergeant Gordon Stewart said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

He continued: “I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2245 of Saturday, June 15.”