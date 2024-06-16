Reeves to tout Labour wealth fund plan at start of economy-focused campaign week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves to tout Labour wealth fund plan at start of economy-focused campaign week

By Press Association
The shadow chancellor will highlight the party’s job-creation proposals (Lucy North/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour’s plan to set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has pledged to invest £7.3 billion in the fund over the course of the next parliament if it wins the General Election to help create 650,000 new jobs.

Ms Reeves will announce a target for the fund to unlock business investment, with it required to crowd-in a further £3 of private sector investment for every £1 of public investment.

Its investments would include £2.5 billion to rebuild the steel industry, £1.8 billion to upgrade ports and build supply chains, and £1.5 billion in the automotive industry.

Labour says the national wealth fund is central to its green prosperity plan, delivering billions in private sector green investment to help the transition to net zero.

The plans would help to “re-industrialise” the UK with 650,000 high-quality jobs for plumbers, electricians, engineers and technicians created in the next five years across the country, according to the party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, right, and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at Rolls-Royce's educational training facility in Derby
The task force advising Labour on how to implement its national wealth fund would be asked to report back shortly after polling day, the shadow chancellor will confirm.

The panel, set up in March, comprises leading figures from the UK’s investment and financial services sector including former Bank of England governor Mark Carney and Barclays chief CS Venkatakrishnan.

Ms Reeves, who is expected to make a campaign visit with Sir Keir to promote the plans on Monday, said: “Labour’s plan for growth is about making Britain better off, with good jobs paying a decent wage being created right across the United Kingdom.

A PA infographic showing an opinion poll tracker
(PA Graphics)

“The election on July 4 is a chance to deliver on that plan and to turn our economy around after 14 years of Conservative decline. The next Labour government will work hand-in-hand with the private sector to bring investment to Britain’s industrial heartlands and I have been clear that our national wealth fund will be a crucial tool in the armoury to deliver on this ambition.

“This election is about change: stability with a changed Labour Party that will make you better off or five more years of chaos from the Conservatives that will mean £4,800 more on your mortgage.”

Driving economic growth was the overall focus of the manifesto Labour unveiled last week, as it sought to paint the Conservatives as the party of economic chaos.

Ms Reeves has repeatedly promised not to “play fast and loose with the public finances” as Labour attempts to shake off Tory accusations that it would “bankrupt the country”, and to portray itself as a safe pair of hands in difficult economic times.