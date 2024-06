Keir Starmer urges England to make it a ‘summer to remember’ at Euro 2024

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged England to “make it a summer to remember” ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Thousands of Three Lions fans have descended on Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, as they hope to witness Gareth Southgate’s men make a winning start in Group C.

England fans having a drink in Gelsenkirchen (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sir Keir, who is leading Labour’s efforts to secure a General Election victory on July 4, said: “There is no feeling like the build up to the first England game of an international tournament: the pubs filling up, the flags waving, the nerves and excitement building.

“As fans up and down the country get ready for kick off, I want to wish Gareth and the team all the best on behalf of the Labour Party.

“We will be with you for every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. Make it a summer to remember.”

Sir Keir is expected to watch Sunday evening’s game in a pub with friends.

England face Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25 in their remaining group games.