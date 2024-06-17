What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Monday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Monday:

– It’s the economy, stupid

Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor will pledge to hold a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government when she hosts members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Bosses from Lloyds, Santander and M&G are among the group convened by Ms Reeves, who said a Labour government would “hit the ground running to show that Britain is open for business”.

It comes after she signalled Labour would seek closer trade ties with the EU, including closer alignment in the chemicals and veterinary sectors, and a better deal for financial services workers.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds
After the London meeting, she is expected to head to a southern England port with Sir Keir Starmer to promote their wealth fund plan.

Labour has pledged to invest £7.3 billion in the fund over the course of the next parliament if it wins the General Election to help create 650,000 new jobs.

– PM’s return

Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail, heading to East Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East of England as opinion polls continue to show his party crashing to defeat.

His prime ministerial duties have kept him away from campaigning since he was at the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday, followed on Saturday by Trooping the Colour and a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

G7 summit
The Conservatives renewed their tax attacks on Labour, with Mr Sunak decrying his rivals’ pledges as a “con” and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho claiming their energy policy would be a “triple whammy” for the UK.

The Tories said Labour’s ban on new oil and gas licences could lead to an estimated £4.5 billion in lost tax revenues over the next 10 years, though Sir Keir’s party dismissed this as “more desperate nonsense”.

– Farage draws up contract with voters

Nigel Farage is set to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters, at 1pm in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

The party leader said he is “launching a crusade to defend British values” and that the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

– Fuelling the countryside

The Liberal Democrats have proposed an expansion of fuel duty relief for rural motorists to 20 new areas, including Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria and Shropshire.

Sir Ed Davey, who is expected to promote the plan during a campaign visit to one of those places, said it would be “a real rescue plan to support rural communities struggling with outrageous pump prices”.

Sir Ed Davey on an assault course
The party said the expansion, which would be the subject of a consultation to determine the new areas, would be funded by an additional £7 million-a-year by the end of the next parliament.

– North of the border

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is expected to say that the SNP is the only major party with a “truly left-of-centre manifesto” in a campaign speech in Stornoway ahead of the launch of the policy document this week.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Lib Dems are promising to “lift up Scottish education” as they pitch their offering on Monday.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that “momentum is with Scottish Labour” as his party’s election battle bus sets off from South Queensferry.

– Get tactical

The Best for Britain campaign group is set to publish its tactical voting recommendations for the General Election.