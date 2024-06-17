Farage launches election ‘contract’ promising to tackle ‘population explosion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Farage launches election ‘contract’ promising to tackle ‘population explosion’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is launching his ‘Contract with You’ (James Manning/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is launching his ‘Contract with You’ (James Manning/PA)

Nigel Farage has launched the Reform election manifesto which he describes as a “serious plan to reshape the way our country is run” as his party pledges to tackle the “population explosion”.

Reform has chosen to title its election document “Our Contract With You”, with the leader having previously stated the party believes people associate the term “manifesto” with “lies”.

The contract was launched in a run-down community centre in Gurnos in South Wales, as the party sought to drive home “exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

In the foreword, Mr Farage says: “The Tories have broken Britain. Labour will bankrupt Britain. A vote for either is a vote for more dishonesty and defeat.”

He adds: “Once and for all, we will take back control over our borders, our money and our laws.”

The first two of the party’s five core pledges are on immigration, as it pledges to freeze “all non-essential immigration” which it claims will “boost wages, protect public services, end the housing crisis and cut crime.”

Reform claims it would “stop the boats” in its first 100 days with a four-point plan that would involve leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), with zero illegal immigrants being resettled in the UK, a new Government department for immigration, and migrants crossing the channel in small boats being returned to France.

The remaining three core pledges ask voters to “imagine no NHS waiting lists”; “imagine good wages for a hard day’s work” and “imagine affordable, stable energy bills”.

A raft of tax cuts are also promised, including raising the minimum threshold of income tax to £20,000 a year, abolishing stamp duty, and abolishing inheritance tax for all estates under £2 million.

Reform plans to fund these tax cuts by raising £40 billion from reducing the interest paid on Bank of England reserves, but the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said such a measure is “unlikely to raise even half” of that sum.

On health, Reform wants to create an “NHS voucher scheme” for private treatment if people can not get seen by a GP within three days and to hold a public inquiry into excess deaths and “vaccine harms” from the Covid vaccine.

Further measures include ditching all net-zero policies, ending “woke” policing, and legislating for “comprehensive free speech” that promises “no more de-banking, cancel culture, left wing hate mobs or political bias in public institutions”, as well as stopping “sharia law being used in the UK”.