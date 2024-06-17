Sir Keir Starmer accuses Chancellor of admitting Tory tax cuts are ‘unfunded’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir Starmer accuses Chancellor of admitting Tory tax cuts are ‘unfunded’

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks, in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visited Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks, in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Chancellor Jeremy Hunt of “admitting” pledges in the Conservative Party manifesto are “completely unfunded”.

The Tories have set out plans for billions in tax cuts, which the Tories claim would be paid for by £12 billion of savings on welfare.

But Labour say the money has already been spent after the BBC reported Mr Hunt last week wrote in a newsletter to prospective constituents in Surrey that the tax cuts would be funded by savings from an “enormous back to work programme (which I announced in the Autumn Statement last year)”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves respond to questions from workers
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves take part in a Q&A with workers during a visit to Ocean Gate, Eastern Docks in Southampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Conservatives said the back to work programme announced in 2023 is not the basis for their £12 billion savings figure, as they accused Labour of being in “complete denial” about increases to the working-age welfare bill.

Speaking during a visit to Southampton, Labour leader Sir Keir told reporters: “What has emerged this morning is truly extraordinary because what you’ve got is no less than the Chancellor admitting that the money that they were pretending was available in their manifesto for their desperate policies is in fact money that’s already been accounted for.

“So that means you’ve got a manifesto from the Tories which isn’t worth the paper on which it is written because it is completely unfunded.

“It is extraordinary – the fact that it has come from the Chancellor I think makes it even more extraordinary.”

He added: “The money isn’t there, that’s the major problem.”

Shadow Treasury minister Darren Jones said: “This private admission from Jeremy Hunt that the Conservatives’ welfare cuts are not new, the money has been spent, and their plans are therefore unfunded drives a coach and horses through his party’s manifesto.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Unless action is taken, the working-age welfare bill will rise by more than £20 billion a year by the end of the decade.

“Labour is in complete denial about this and don’t think it’s possible to save a single penny from this unsustainable rise.

“We don’t think that’s right, which is why have set out how we would save £12 billion from the welfare bill by the end of the next parliament, including by controlling spending on health and disability benefits and taking people’s benefits away after 12 months if they don’t accept a job.

“Keir Starmer’s refusal to even think about tackling this problem would mean one thing: higher taxes.”