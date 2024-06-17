Farage endorsing DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson ‘on personal basis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Farage endorsing DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson ‘on personal basis’

By Press Association
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Merthyr Tydfil while on the General Election campaign trail (Ben Birchall/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Merthyr Tydfil while on the General Election campaign trail (Ben Birchall/PA)

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he endorsed DUP candidates Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson “on a personal basis” and not in his capacity as party leader.

Mr Farage’s endorsement sparked confusion last week because of Reform UK’s alliance with Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), a rival unionist party to the DUP in Northern Ireland.

Reform UK’s co-deputy leader Ben Habib later insisted his party unequivocally backs TUV leader Jim Allister in the General Election.

Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister during the launch of the party's candidates for the Westminster elections at the Dunadry Hotel in Antrim in May
Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister during the launch of the party’s candidates for the Westminster elections at the Dunadry Hotel in Antrim in May (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Allister is running as a candidate in North Antrim, where Mr Paisley is also running.

Mr Wilson is running in the East Antrim constituency, where the TUV candidate is Matthew Warwick.

The TUV formed an electoral alliance with Reform UK ahead of July’s poll and is standing in 14 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

Reform’s pact with the TUV was announced by the party’s then-leader Richard Tice in March this year.

While it will only be the TUV name on the ballot paper on July 4, the parties said they would promote a joint message on the campaign trail.

On Monday, Mr Farage told the PA news agency that he is endorsing Mr Paisley and Mr Wilson on a personal basis.

Asked if he would be endorsing DUP leader Gavin Robinson, Mr Farage said: “(Mr Paisley and Mr Wilson) are two friends of mine who I’ve endorsed previously, that’s a personal thing not a party thing.”

He added: “Ian Paisley, Sammy Wilson are friends of mine.

“I came into this party as leader very recently, after a different arrangement had been done.

“I didn’t do it as leader of Reform UK, I did it on a personal basis.”