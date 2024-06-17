Fact check: Unemployment under Labour and Facebook ads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Unemployment under Labour and Facebook ads

By Press Association
Between January and November 1924, unemployment fell by around one percentage point, from 11.9% to 10.8%. (Philip Toscano/PA)
This summary of claims from the campaign trail has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact checking organisation working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information, as part of the PA news agency’s Election Check 24.

Has unemployment always been higher after a Labour government?

On Monday, defence secretary Grant Shapps claimed “every Labour government in history” has left office with unemployment higher than when they came in.

It is true that this has been the case with most Labour governments, and that includes Labour’s two most recent periods in government (1997-2010 and 1974-1979).

But historic unemployment data, while not directly comparable with current data, suggests there’s at least one exception, with unemployment falling during the Labour minority government of 1924.

Between January and November 1924, unemployment fell by around one percentage point, from 11.9% to 10.8%. (The absolute numbers of the unemployed also fell, from around 1.3 million to around 1.2 million.)

In addition, though it wasn‘t a “Labour government” as such, it’s worth noting that between May 1940 and May 1945 the Labour party was part of the wartime government, led by Sir Winston Churchill, which left unemployment lower than when it came in.

Some Conservative governments have also seen rises in unemployment. Of the three completed periods of Conservative government since the war, at least two saw increases.

Unemployment is currently lower than it was when the Conservatives entered government as part of the Coalition in 2010, however.

Facebook ads repeat claims about waiting lists and tax

We’ve been taking a look at some of the political adverts running on Facebook throughout the campaign—and have found a number making claims we’ve previously fact checked.

For example, a Facebook advert for the Labour candidate for Boston and Skegness ran between 6 and 10 June and received between 2,000 and 3,000 impressions, according to Facebook’s ad library. It claimed: “We know that there are eight million people currently on waiting lists.” But as we’ve written before, that’s not what NHS data shows.

Assuming the ad was talking about NHS England (which is the part of the NHS the UK government controls) and referral to treatment data, which is usually what people mean by “the waiting list”, then it appears it was referring not to the number of people on waiting lists but the number of cases, and used a rounded figure.

In the latest NHS England data, collected at the end of April 2024, about 6.3 million people were waiting to begin about 7.6 million courses of treatment. (At the time the ad started, the latest data, for March 2024, said 6.3 million people and 7.5 million cases.) There are always more cases than people in the data, because some people are awaiting treatment for more than one thing.

Meanwhile the Conservatives’ claim that under Labour working families face a £2,094 tax rise features in a number of the party’s Facebook adverts, often as a standalone figure.

As we wrote earlier this month, the £2,094 figure is unreliable and based on a number of questionable assumptions. It comes from a Conservative Party estimate of Labour’s “unfunded spending commitments”, but many of the costings behind the calculation are uncertain.

Even if the figure was right, we can’t be certain this money would be collected by raising taxes, and if it was, families are unlikely to be affected equally.

