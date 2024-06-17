Tories step up attacks on tax and ‘supermajority’ in face of stubborn poll gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tories step up attacks on tax and ‘supermajority’ in face of stubborn poll gap

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak claimed Labour’s plan to lower the voting age to 16 was designed to ‘entrench’ the party in power (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rishi Sunak claimed Labour’s plan to lower the voting age to 16 was designed to ‘entrench’ the party in power (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Conservatives have launched yet more attacks on Labour with a series of demands that the party rule out specific tax rises while the opposition is set to continue its bid to woo businesses.

Late on Monday, the Conservatives called on Labour to rule out scrapping the requirement for local authorities to hold referendums on tax rises above a certain level.

At the same time, the party accused Labour of having a “secret plan” to abolish inheritance tax relief for farmers, saying the party had not committed to keeping the exemption in its manifesto.

A line chart showing the seven-day rolling average for political parties in opinion polls from February 17 to June 17, with the final point showing Labour on 41%, Conservatives on 21%, Reform on 15%, Liberal Democrats on 12% and Greens on 6%. Source: PA graphic
Labour has retained a commanding average lead in the polls since the election was called (PA Graphics)

A Labour spokesperson dismissed the Conservative attacks as “hysterical” and “desperate nonsense”, while reiterating that the party would not raise taxes on “working people”.

With the Prime Minister expected to campaign in south-west England on Tuesday, Environment Secretary Steve Barclay accused Labour of treating farmers with “contempt” and stressed the Tories’ commitments to increasing the farming budget and implementing a legally binding food security target.

The demands on tax follow challenges for Labour to rule out increasing capital gains tax on people’s main homes and reforming council tax bands.

Labour has ruled out both policies, but the Conservatives are still keen to ask questions about whether it would countenance further tax hikes to fill what the party claims is a black hole in the opposition’s spending plans.

In a second prong of the Conservative attack on Labour, Rishi Sunak continued to claim that a Labour victory in July would keep the party in power for a generation.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Prime Minister accused Sir Keir Starmer of trying to “entrench his power” by lowering the voting age to 16.

Boris Johnson is also reported to be making a similar warning in letters due to be sent to tens of thousands of voters by the Conservative Party.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the former prime minister has signed letters that argue voting for Reform UK would put Labour in power for “a generation”.

Sir Keir Starmer smiles while holding a drink in a pub
Labour is set to announce a plan to help stop pub closures as it continues to focus on the economy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tory figures have already urged voters not to give Labour a “supermajority” as the party has struck an increasingly concerned note in the face of dire polling numbers.

Tuesday’s twin attacks follow another day that saw Labour’s commanding lead over the Conservatives little changed and the Prime Minister forced to insist that his party can win the election after Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said such a victory was unlikely.

The Tories will also hope that the news a second failed asylum seeker has agreed to voluntarily relocate to Rwanda in exchange for £3,000, reported by The Sun newspaper, will help persuade voters its plan to tackle small boat crossings will work.

Meanwhile, Labour itself is set to continue with its plans to focus on the economy this week.

Having addressed big businesses on Monday, the party is expected to turn its attention to small businesses on Tuesday with its pledge to roll out 350 banking hubs to towns and villages across the country.

Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said Labour would “breathe new life back into Britain’s high streets”, which shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said had been “reduced to ghost towns”.

The pair are also expected to announce a five-point plan to arrest the decline of British pubs, following figures that suggest as many as 10 per week have closed since 2010.

Along with Labour’s plans to support small businesses in general, the proposal will see a “right to buy” community assets such as pubs that are threatened with closure or set to be sold to the highest bidder.

Ms Rayner said: “Change with Labour will mean the support our pubs need, with high street banking, community ‘right to buy’, run and restore pubs, along with cuts to energy bills to help landlords keep the doors of our locals open.”

Elsewhere, Scottish Labour will launch its own manifesto, which is expected to contain a strong focus on young people and some hints about what the party would offer if it won the Holyrood election in 2026.

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is likely to come under pressure to challenge Sir Keir on the two-child benefit limit, with SNP leader John Swinney urging Mr Sarwar to join him in calling for the policy to be scrapped.

The Liberal Democrats have returned to the theme of sewage, promising 100 new water quality inspectors to help crack down on water companies dumping effluent in Britain’s rivers and seas.