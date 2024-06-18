What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Tuesday:

– Labour means business, again

The opposition’s week of campaigning on the economy continues, with Labour set to highlight its pledge to establish 350 banking hubs in towns and villages across Britain.

The policy is part of Labour’s pitch to small businesses, along with promises to crack down on late payments and replace the business rate system.

The party says it will “breathe new life” into the UK’s high streets and has sought to paint itself as the party of wealth creation, as Sir Keir Starmer put it when launching Labour’s manifesto last week.

Labour has already met with representatives of big business this week to set out its plans to boost investment with a national wealth fund and a global investment summit to be held in the first 100 days of entering government.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will also take to the campaign trail to trumpet Labour’s five-point plan to stop pub closures, accusing the Conservatives over overseeing the shuttering of 10 pubs a week since 2010.

– Tories push Labour for more tax commitments

Rishi Sunak will continue to talk about tax, and urge Labour to rule out increasing specific levies such as council tax. (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prime Minister is due to be campaigning in South West England as his Environment Secretary accused Labour of treating farmers with “contempt”.

The Tories have talked up their promises to rural communities, including increasing the farming budget to £1 billion and keeping inheritance tax relief for farmers.

The party claimed the fact Labour had not included such a commitment on tax relief in its manifesto meant the party had a “secret plan” to abolish the exemption.

He may also bring up council tax after comments overnight from Michael Gove calling on Labour to rule out abolishing rules requiring referendums on council tax rises over certain levels.

The two attacks are the latest in a series of demands from the party that Labour expressly commit to not raising specific taxes on the basis that the opposition’s manifesto did not include such promises.

– Children are the future

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is due to unveil his party’s manifesto for north of the border (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will launch the party’s manifesto north of the border, with a focus on young people and an eye to the Holyrood election in 2026.

Sir Keir has already visited Scotland to launch Labour’s “first steps” for the nation, which also had a greater focus on young people than the UK-wide version.

Mr Sarwar is expected to unveil proposals including an increase in the living wage, a mortgage guarantee for first-time buyers and a pledge to “look after young people from cradle to career”.

There will also be a section setting out what the party would do if it won power in Scotland in just under two years, including reforming apprenticeships, improving education standards and increasing the use of technology in the NHS.

But Mr Sarwar can be expected to be challenged on the two-child benefit limit by SNP leader and Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who has called on him to stand up to Sir Keir on the issue and push for the cap to be abolished.

– Back on the water

The Liberal Democrats will return to their theme of tackling sewage discharges into Britain’s water, a key message for the party.

The party is expected to focus on its pledge to recruit 100 new water quality inspectors, increasing the number of unannounced inspectors as part of a crackdown on sewage-dumping water companies.

– Deadline day

Tuesday is the deadline for registering to vote, with applications having to be submitted by 11.59pm.

Applications are likely to spike as the deadline approaches.