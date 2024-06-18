How many people have registered to vote and when is the deadline?

Anyone not registered to vote in the General Election has only a few hours left to apply.

Here PA takes a look at all you need to know about registering for the July election.

– How many people have registered to vote?

More than 2.1 million applications to vote have been submitted since the election was called by Rishi Sunak on May 22, Government figures show.

This includes 330,621 submitted on June 13 – the highest for a single day so far this year.

– Can I still register in time for the election?

The deadline is 11.59pm on Tuesday.

People who have not yet registered to vote, or are not sure if they are eligible, can submit an application online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

– What details do I need?

Registering to vote is straightforward – all you need is your name, date of birth, address, and national insurance number.

– What if I registered under a previous address?

People who have been on the register but recently moved home or changed other details will need to register to vote again.

– Were people quick to register or have they left it until the last minute?

The cumulative number of applications submitted since May 22 has gradually picked up pace, passing half a million on May 31, one million on June 9 and 1.5 million on June 13, reaching two million on Monday.

– What about the age range?

Some 31% of applications submitted from May 23 to June 17 were by people aged 25 to 34, with a further 26% from people under 25, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

In addition, 17% were from 35 to 44-year-olds, 10% from 45 to 54-year-olds, 9% from 55 to 64-year-olds, 5% from 65 to 74-year-olds, and 2% from people over the age of 75.

– What are the rules on photo ID?

All voters intending to cast a ballot in the General Election on July 4 will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

– What if I don’t have any approved form of ID?

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is 23.59 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Are these rules new?

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, as the Government said they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

– Can I still register for a postal vote?

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales, via https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote.

The deadline for people in Northern Ireland to apply to vote by post has already passed.

All those voting by post need to do is ensure it is posted in time to make it to the polling station.

– What if I am a UK citizen living abroad?

All that UK citizens living overseas need to do is visit gov.uk/registertovote to register with their national insurance number and last UK postcode, by the deadline on Tuesday.

Their votes will be counted at the last UK address they were registered to vote at or lived at, and they can also exercise their democratic right to vote via a trusted proxy or by post.

– But what if I have lived abroad for more than 15 years?

The Elections Act 2022 amended the law to introduce votes for life for British expats.

Previously Britons lost the right to vote if they had been away from the UK for more than 15 years.

The Act also extended the registration period, from one year to three years.

Secondary legislation to implement these new laws came into effect in January.