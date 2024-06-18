How many people have registered to vote and when is the deadline?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How many people have registered to vote and when is the deadline?

By Press Association
The deadline is 11.59pm on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Anyone not registered to vote in the General Election has only a few hours left to apply.

Here PA takes a look at all you need to know about registering for the July election.

– How many people have registered to vote?

More than 2.1 million applications to vote have been submitted since the election was called by Rishi Sunak on May 22, Government figures show.

This includes 330,621 submitted on June 13 – the highest for a single day so far this year.

– Can I still register in time for the election?

The deadline is 11.59pm on Tuesday.

People who have not yet registered to vote, or are not sure if they are eligible, can submit an application online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

– What details do I need?

Registering to vote is straightforward – all you need is your name, date of birth, address, and national insurance number.

– What if I registered under a previous address?

People who have been on the register but recently moved home or changed other details will need to register to vote again.

– Were people quick to register or have they left it until the last minute?

The cumulative number of applications submitted since May 22 has gradually picked up pace, passing half a million on May 31, one million on June 9 and 1.5 million on June 13, reaching two million on Monday.

POLITICS Election Vote
(PA Graphics)

– What about the age range?

Some 31% of applications submitted from May 23 to June 17 were by people aged 25 to 34, with a further 26% from people under 25, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

In addition, 17% were from 35 to 44-year-olds, 10% from 45 to 54-year-olds, 9% from 55 to 64-year-olds, 5% from 65 to 74-year-olds, and 2% from people over the age of 75.

– What are the rules on photo ID?

All voters intending to cast a ballot in the General Election on July 4 will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

– What if I don’t have any approved form of ID?

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

General election
The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is 23.59 on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Are these rules new?

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, as the Government said they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

– Can I still register for a postal vote?

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales, via https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote.

The deadline for people in Northern Ireland to apply to vote by post has already passed.

All those voting by post need to do is ensure it is posted in time to make it to the polling station.

– What if I am a UK citizen living abroad?

All that UK citizens living overseas need to do is visit gov.uk/registertovote to register with their national insurance number and last UK postcode, by the deadline on Tuesday.

Their votes will be counted at the last UK address they were registered to vote at or lived at, and they can also exercise their democratic right to vote via a trusted proxy or by post.

– But what if I have lived abroad for more than 15 years?

The Elections Act 2022 amended the law to introduce votes for life for British expats.

Previously Britons lost the right to vote if they had been away from the UK for more than 15 years.

The Act also extended the registration period, from one year to three years.

Secondary legislation to implement these new laws came into effect in January.