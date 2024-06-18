Fact check: Changing Bank interest payments could save £11.5bn, estimate shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: Changing Bank interest payments could save £11.5bn, estimate shows

By Press Association
The Bank of England pays interest to commercial lenders (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England pays interest to commercial lenders (Aaron Chown/PA)

Reform UK said its plan to stop the Bank of England from paying interest to commercial banks who hold quantitative easing reserves would “save around £35 billion per year” and has been endorsed by a series of high profile people and groups.

The party’s plan, released on Monday June 17, said: “Bank of England must stop paying interest to commercial banks on QE reserves.

“This approach would save around £35 billion per year and has been endorsed by senior figures at the Financial Times, New Economics Foundation, and IFS, as well as two former Deputy Governors of the Bank of England.”

Evaluation

The New Economics Foundation (NEF) has spoken in favour of changes that could reduce the amount that the Bank of England pays to commercial banks.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has also said there are arguments in favour of a change.

However neither believes that it could save the Government £35 billion a year.

The facts

Commercial banks are paid interest on the money they hold with the Bank of England. That includes the money from the quantitative easing that the Bank embarked on in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008.

The Bank currently pays 5.25% on these deposits – that is the same as the official base interest rate.

As of June 12, 2024 the Bank held around £697.6 billion in its Asset Purchase Facility (APF), which houses the assets the Bank bought during quantitative easing. Reform’s document did not explain its calculations, but it has likely arrived at its figure by taking 5.25% of around £700 billion.

In a publication from November 2023, the New Economics Foundation think tank said the Bank of England could limit the amount of interest it pays to commercial banks.

The NEF said the Bank could “pay interest on a smaller portion of reserves”. That would mean savings of £11.5 billion per year, far lower than Reform’s £35 billion claim.

A 2022 report for the Institute for Fiscal Studies by Harvard Kennedy School research fellow and former Bank of England deputy Governor Sir Paul Tucker said as interest rates were rising, the current system “will add to strains on the public finances”.

It said “reasons exist” for implementing a tiered structure which could reduce the cost for the Bank, but it did “not recommend that the Bank and Treasury should definitely pursue that course immediately”, saying that there were other considerations to weigh up.

In its response to Reform’s plan, the IFS on Monday June 17 said “there is a respectable argument” for making changes to the way the system is currently set up.

“But,” it added, “whether a good idea or not, it would raise a lot less than £35 billion per year”.

It is unclear if Reform’s figures take into account the widely-expected possibility that the Bank of England’s base rate would be cut. This would save the Bank money on interest payments to the commercial banks.

In May the market was expecting rates to fall to 4.5% by the second quarter of next year and further to 4% in the following year.

The Bank is also currently reducing the value of the APF to around £658 billion by September 2024. It could also decide to reduce that further in the years to come. That would in itself reduce the amount of interest that banks are paid.

A round-up of analysis published by Tax Policy Associates – an outfit founded by a tax lawyer who is also a member of Labour’s National Executive Committee – said: “Reform UK’s revenue projections therefore appear to be over-stated by at least £15 billion and possibly as much as £30 billion.”

Reform UK has been contacted by the PA news agency.

Links

Reform UK – Our Contract with You (archived)

IFS – Quantitative easing, monetary policy implementation and the public finances (archived)

BoE – Results and usage data (archived)

BoE – Asset Purchase Facility Quarterly Report – 2024 Q1 (archived)

NEF – Government could save £55bn over next five years (archived)

IFS – Reform UK manifesto: a reaction (archived)

BoE – Monetary Policy Report – May 2024 (archived)

BoE – Bank Rate maintained at 5.25% – September 2023 (archived)

TPA – Our take on the Reform UK manifesto (archived)

