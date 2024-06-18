Number of funded residential rehab places increases

The number of approved residential rehab places in Scotland has increased to more than 900 in the most recent year, new figures show.

According to statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday, placements increased from 540 in 2021-22, then 812 in 2022-23 and 938 in 2023-24.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 1,000 people go through residential rehab each year by 2026.

A total of 938 residential rehabilitation placements have been approved to support people to attain an alcohol or drug-free lifestyle, according to new statistics. @P_H_S_Official figures show an increase of 126 in the latest 12 month period. More – https://t.co/TktdqyZs8m pic.twitter.com/bvZ1gTyk33 — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) June 18, 2024

The report did not include data on how many of those given funded places completed treatment.

The figures come after a recent increase in suspected drug deaths, with Police Scotland reporting an 8% increase to 320 in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter.

Drugs minister Christina McKelvie said the rehab figures showed the Government was “firmly on track” to meet the 2026 target.

“We do, however, recognise the scale of the challenge we continue to face and are determined to do more by expanding on good practice and addressing gaps in pathways in collaboration with Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

“My focus is on taking action to save and improve lives now as part of our £250 million national mission.

“We’ve already reinforced our human rights-based approach where problematic drug use is treated as a health, not a criminal matter.

“We are prioritising getting people into the treatment and recovery that is right for them, at the right place at the right time.

“We are determined that every penny of the £100 million we are investing to expand residential rehabilitation will make a difference to those who are suited to this form of treatment.”

Along with the rehab numbers, Public Health Scotland also released figures on the number of kits containing the overdose-countering drug naloxone were issued.

The figure showed a sharp drop from 8,344 between July and September of last year to 7,589, although the number of kits has regularly varied between quarters.

Ms McKelvie added: “We’re working hard to respond to the growing threat from super-strong synthetic opioids like nitazenes in an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drug supply.

“Such synthetics, which increase the risk of overdose, hospitalisation and death, are being found in a range of substances.

“Because of their strength I would urge people to carry an extra life-saving naloxone kit if possible.”