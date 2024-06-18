Gap widens between richest and poorest school leavers in ‘positive destinations’

The gap between the richest and poorest school leavers in Scotland has widened in the past year, figures show.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show 92.8% of school leavers were in education, training or employment nine months after the end of their final school year in 2022-23.

The figure is down slightly from the previous year, when 93.5% were in so-called positive destinations.

The latest data also shows a widening of the gap between those from the richest backgrounds and those from the poorest.

According to the figures, 88.9% of those in the most deprived 20% of areas were in a positive destination, compared to 96.4% from the most affluent areas – a gap of 7.5%.

In the year before, the gap was 7% – when 89.7% of those from the poorest areas reported being in a positive destination compared to 96.7% of their more affluent counterparts.

Those from the least well-off areas were also more likely to be unemployed and looking for work, at 6.7%, compared to 1.7% of those who were more wealthy.

Overall, the highest proportion of school leavers in 22/23 went on to university, with 37.1% in higher education, followed by 31.2% in employment and 21.2% attending college.

The proportion who were unemployed and seeking work also increased year-on-year from 3.4% to 3.7%, as did the proportion unemployed and not looking for a job – from 2.4% to 2.6%.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.