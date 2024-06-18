No update on Cass Review implications until after summer recess – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No update on Cass Review implications until after summer recess – minister

By Press Association
An update on the implications of the Cass Review will not be delivered until September (Jane Barlow/PA)
An update on the implications of the Cass Review will not be delivered until September, after Holyrood’s summer recess has finished, a minister has said.

Parliamentary business minister Jamie Hepburn said the rules governing announcements during election periods meant it could not take place earlier.

But the Scottish Conservatives disputed this as they called for an earlier ministerial statement on the matter.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said there was still no update on the matter with only six sitting days to go (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Cass Review examined gender care services in England and criticised the lack of evidence around the use of puberty blockers and other medical interventions.

Following the review’s publication, two Scottish health boards – one of which covers the only gender clinic in the country for young people – decided to pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

Scotland’s chief medical officer (CMO) Sir Gregor Smith is overseeing a multi-disciplinary team which is assessing what Dr Hilary Cass’s recommendations will mean for Scotland’s health service.

Before the election was called, Scottish ministers had said that he would report back before Holyrood breaks up for recess at the end of June.

Raising the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday, Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said there is still no update with only six sitting days to go.

She said: “This is about getting the right care and support for young people.”

Mr Hepburn said the multi-disciplinary team’s work is ongoing and they would supply a draft report to the CMO “shortly”.

The pre-election rules have affected the CMO’s ability to deliver the report to MSPs, he said.

A number of government documents have been pushed back due to civil service impartiality rules, including the delivery of John Swinney’s first legislative programme as First Minister.

Conservative MSP Brian Whittle intervened to say the Cass Review had “nothing to do with the election” and said the Government is trying to “weave its way out” of delivering an update.

Mr Hepburn said: “As a consequence of this issue being tied up with the election debate (the chief medical officer) is concerned, the Government is concerned, this could impact on the election.

“It’s unusual – normally we’d be decried if we decided to go against guidance from the permanent secretary in terms of what we could or couldn’t say before the election.

“We’re actually trying to operate in compliance with that guidance.”

He continued: “Given we don’t have that information it is simply not possible to provide any meaningful form of statement to Parliament this side of recess.

“But we have made a commitment to doing so.

“I am happy for us to bring this matter back as soon as possible.”

Mr Hepburn said he proposed to do this after recess.