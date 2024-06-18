Ex-Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis backs Labour after Tory ‘chaos’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ex-Dragons’ Den investor Theo Paphitis backs Labour after Tory ‘chaos’

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis (PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis (PA)

Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis said Labour would end the “chaos” of the Conservative era.

The former Dragons’ Den star joined Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail as the Labour leader championed his party’s plans for the economy.

Mr Paphitis said Labour’s manifesto was “in line with my ambitions of having a stable business environment and the end of the chaos that we’ve had to live through over the last eight to nine years at least”.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with Theo Paphitis travelling to a campaign event in Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir and Mr Paphitis – who owns chains Ryman Stationary, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue – tried their hand at making jewellery during a campaign event in Basingstoke.

He told the BBC he had lost faith in the Conservatives.

“Stability for business, growth and wealth creation used to form part of their agenda,” he said.

“Well, they’ve forgotten it, it now that very much sits in the Labour Party.

“That’s why I’m here, I haven’t changed, they’ve gone away from me.”