Taoiseach working to ‘grow support’ for Palestine among fellow EU nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Taoiseach working to ‘grow support’ for Palestine among fellow EU nations

By Press Association
Ireland formally recognised a Palestinian state in a symbolic decision earlier this year (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland formally recognised a Palestinian state in a symbolic decision earlier this year (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said his government is working to “grow support” for Palestine among fellow European Union nations.

Mr Harris said there must be “full accountability” for the civilian deaths caused by the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Ireland, along with Spain and Norway, formally recognised a Palestinian state in a symbolic decision earlier this year.

In response, Israel withdrew its ambassadors from the countries and formally reprimanded their envoys in Tel Aviv.

The Taoiseach described Israel’s attempts to use the recognition as justification for settlements in the West Bank as “pathetic”.

The Fine Gael leader said he had discussed the conflict in his first call with US President Joe Biden.

“I spoke yesterday to President Biden, and spoke specifically on behalf of Ireland about the importance of an immediate ceasefire,” he told the Dail.

“The President agreed that there was a need for a two-state solution.”

Mr Harris continued: “My question to everybody is ‘what more can we do to bring about the circumstances where a ceasefire can be achieved?’

“There has to be full accountability for all civilian deaths and war crimes that have been committed.

“We continue to try and grow support… at an EU level.

“We’ve seen Ireland’s decision along with Norway and Spain to recognise the state of Palestine being used as some sort of pathetic justification for the illegal settlements in the West Bank.

“We continue to do all that we can”.

Quizzed about his backing for President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Harris insisted the German was a supporter of Palestine.

AI safety summit
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms von der Leyen looks likely to stay on as president for another five years after a strong showing for her centre-right European People’s Party parliamentary group at the recent European election.

“When it comes to President von der Leyen, I think there’s a serious misrepresentation of her view in this country by some, some for political gain during the political elections,” he said.

“I haven’t heard any country in the European Union actively propose another name.”