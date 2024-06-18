Sunak: Not fair to say Tory big beasts kept off presidential-style campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak: Not fair to say Tory big beasts kept off presidential-style campaign

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a campaign visit to Clovelly in North Devon (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak has denied claims that other high-profile Tory figures have been kept away from the campaign trail, insisting “they’ve all been campaigning lots”.

The Prime Minister was joined by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron in north Devon on Tuesday, but has been accused of running a presidential-style General Election campaign with little involvement from other Cabinet ministers.

Asked about the claims, he told reporters on the visit: “I don’t think that’s quite fair.

“They’ve all been campaigning lots, right? Like David’s (Cameron) been out and about a lot campaigning in lots of places… Claire (Coutinho) was with me yesterday. Penny’s (Mordaunt) been doing the multi-party debate, right?

“So you’re seeing the full team out there doing lots of campaigning.”

He also joked that “as far as I can tell, I can’t turn on the TV screen without seeing Grant (Shapps)”.

Defence Secretary Mr Shapps has been a regular feature on the morning broadcast round, where he conceded on Monday that a Conservative victory was unlikely.

Mr Sunak continued: “We’re a big broad team.

“Everyone’s working really hard. I’m seeing lots of colleagues, we’re in touch the whole time and we’re all fighting very hard on the choice at this election.

“And we’re all four-square behind the choice, which is tax cuts with the Conservatives versus tax rises with the Labour Party.”

The Tory campaign has so far centred on the Prime Minister, despite his dismal personal ratings.

According to an Ipsos survey last week, Mr Sunak’s personal favourability score was minus 34 for Mr Sunak, with almost three in five people saying they felt unfavourable towards him.