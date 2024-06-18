Hunt laments ‘failure to appreciate’ Tories’ ‘superb record’ in Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Hunt laments ‘failure to appreciate’ Tories’ ‘superb record’ in Government

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has complained of a ‘total failure to appreciate’ the Tories’ ‘superb record’ of 14 years in Government (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has complained of a ‘total failure to appreciate’ the Tories’ ‘superb record’ of 14 years in Government (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has complained of a “total failure to appreciate” the Tories’ “superb record” of 14 years in Government.

In an audio recording from an event in April, the Chancellor also states that if his party loses the General Election it will be because the public “do not want to vote for a divided party” and “it will be our own stupid fault”.

Mr Hunt is one of a number of Tory cabinet ministers who is at risk of losing their seat on July 4, as he has admitted his political future will be decided by “1,500 votes or fewer”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech on the economy at One Great George Street in London
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech on the economy at One Great George Street in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

In the newly revealed recording shared by the Mirror, he says: “As far as the election is concerned we won’t win it if we are not united and if we lose this election it will be because the British people do not want to vote for a divided party and it will be our own stupid fault and we need to remember that.”

He added: “The thing that is causing most division and dissent in the newspapers is a total failure to appreciate our superb record since 2010.

“I just want to say that I feel incredibly frustrated at this narrative that is building up that things are going to hell in the handcart.”

On Monday Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Chancellor of “admitting” pledges in the Conservative Party manifesto are “completely unfunded”, after Mr Hunt reportedly wrote in a newsletter that the tax cuts would be funded by savings from an “enormous back to work programme (which I announced in the Autumn Statement last year)”.

The Conservatives said the back to work programme announced in 2023 is not the basis for their £12 billion savings figure, as they accused Labour of being in “complete denial” about increases to the working-age welfare bill.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Labour candidate Pat McFadden said: “He’s on quite a run, the Chancellor.

Pat McFadden as he speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London
Pat McFadden as he speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Yesterday he shredded the Tory manifesto. Today he says the country isn’t grateful enough for the Tories’ ‘superb record’.

“You have a chance to express your appreciation on 4 July. Vote Labour!”

In response to the comments made by Mr Hunt a Conservatives spokesman said: “Since 2010, Conservative governments have made great strides.

“Four million more people in work, record funding in the NHS, pensioners protected with the triple lock and education standards improved.

“Only by sticking with the plan and voting Conservative on the 4th July can we continue this great work.”