Agriculture Bill unanimously passes Holyrood

By Press Association
The Bill was passed on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Bill was passed on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Legislation aimed at providing more support to farmers has been passed unanimously at Holyrood.

The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill  will require ministers to prepare a five-year rural support plan, dealing with the details of support for farming, forestry and rural development.

The Scottish Government will also be able to create a support framework and provide financial assistance to farmers.

The Bill was backed by 115 MSPs, with none voting against it.

After the legislation was passed, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Agriculture is vital to our economy.

“Our vision for agriculture sets out how the Government will support farming and food production in Scotland to become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

“The Bill provides a future framework that will help deliver this vision, supporting farmers and crofters to meet our immediate and long-term food needs sustainably and to adapt to new opportunities and challenges.

“It will enable the delivery of support schemes that will ensure that agriculture continues to play its part in cutting emissions, mitigating climate change, enhancing nature and biodiversity, together with food production.

“Our food and farming sectors have a critical role to play in a sustainable, resilient food system.

“As we transition to a new framework of support, we will do this in a way that is just, that ensures no cliff edges in support and by taking our agricultural industry and rural communities with us.”